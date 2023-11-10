scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

'Need to stop speaking in English': Paytm Money CEO explains the problem with mutual fund industry

'Need to stop speaking in English': Paytm Money CEO explains the problem with mutual fund industry

Speaking at Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Mutual Fund Conclave on a discussion on the Shifting Regulatory and Business Terrain, Sridhar said, as an industry they should put their money on certain things, first being that they should stop talking in English.

Paytm CEO on mutual funds industry's preference for the English language Paytm CEO on mutual funds industry's preference for the English language
SUMMARY
  • Paytm Money CEO said that the mutual funds industry needs to stop talking in English
  • Varun Sridhar said that the MF industry needs to flip with it comes to English speaking
  • Paytm Money is betting heavily on the young India, said Sridhar at an event

Why is the chosen language deployed by the mutual funds industry English, asked Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar at a panel discussion on mutual funds. He said that he can never understand why the MF industry primarily uses English, pointing out that it is rather difficult to understand NAV and units and other jargon. 

Speaking at Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Mutual Fund Conclave on a discussion on the Shifting Regulatory and Business Terrain, Sridhar said, as an industry they should put their money on certain things, first being that they should stop talking in English. 

“I think we should stop talking in English. Woh NAV toh kisiko samajh hi nahin aata hai honestly…woh kyun NAV kyun hai…kyun unit hai…(honestly, no one understands NAV, why is it NAV, why is it unit…),” he said. 

Addressing AMC CEOs present at the event, Sridhar asked, “Why is our industry in English? I have never understood. You can’t explain it to a Tamilian or a Marathi or a Kannadiga. When we fight at home, we don’t fight in English. Have you ever fought in English? No, right? When you fight or show affection, the language is different. I think the industry needs to flip.” 

Sridhar said that as part of the industry what he would do is invest heavily in technology. Giving an example of UPI’s swiftness, Sridhar said that a mutual fund transaction is the only transaction that gives no instant gratification. “Mutual fund is the only transaction, which if you do on Friday, you get your NAV on Monday,” he pointed out. 

He also spoke about increasing distributors to reach the goal of 100 million investors. 

Sridhar said that he has been asking every AMC CEO when he will get an SIP for Re 1. But the problem with Re 1 of SIP is the cost, he said, adding that the cost of the transaction is too huge. 

The Paytm Money CEO said that the company is betting very heavily on young India. “They have far better access to technology. Level of the investor is very very high,” he said.

Published on: Nov 10, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
