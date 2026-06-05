Marcellus Investment Managers' GIFT City arm has launched the Marcellus Global Equities Fund, a retail investment scheme aimed at giving Indian resident investors access to overseas equities through the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) framework in GIFT City.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on June 8, 2026, and close on June 19, 2026. The fund is regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and is positioned as a vehicle for Indian investors seeking global diversification and exposure to dollar-denominated assets without directly investing overseas.

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Focus on global megatrends

According to Marcellus, the fund will invest in high-quality global companies that are expected to benefit from four long-term structural themes: defence and aerospace, power generation, artificial intelligence-linked capital expenditure, and luxury consumption.

The asset manager believes these sectors are being driven by powerful global trends, including rising defence spending, growing demand for power and data infrastructure to support AI adoption, and continued demand for premium consumer brands.

The fund seeks to provide exposure to global businesses that have demonstrated the ability to compound capital over long periods and generate sustainable earnings growth across economic cycles.

Dollar exposure

Marcellus said the scheme is designed for Indian investors whose future financial goals are increasingly linked to global spending patterns, including overseas education, international travel, technology purchases, and luxury consumption.

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While most Indian investors continue to hold portfolios dominated by rupee-denominated assets, the fund aims to provide access to dollar-based wealth creation through a regulated Indian structure.

"Most Indian investors have built their wealth entirely in rupee-denominated assets, even as their aspirations—foreign education, global travel, luxury goods, and technology—are priced in dollars," said Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

"The Marcellus Global Equities Fund is our answer to this fundamental imbalance. We are bringing the same rigour and quality-first investment philosophy that has defined Marcellus in India to the global stage, making it accessible to every Indian investor through a simple, regulated, and tax-efficient structure," he added.

Investment details

The fund has been classified as a Retail Scheme under IFSCA regulations.

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Key features include:

Minimum investment: USD 5,000

Additional investments: USD 2,000 onwards

Total Expense Ratio (TER): 2% per annum

Exit load: 2% on redemptions within 24 months

Lock-in period: None

NAV declaration: Daily

Investors can complete onboarding digitally using only PAN and Aadhaar, without opening a separate bank account in GIFT City. The scheme also provides the flexibility to redeem investments in foreign currency.

Tax treatment and diversification benefits

Under the fund structure, taxes are paid at the fund level, reducing compliance requirements for investors. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% after a holding period of two years, while gains realized before two years are taxed at the fund's applicable marginal rate.

Marcellus highlighted the portfolio benefits of global diversification, citing historical market data. According to the firm, the United States has been one of the few major markets to consistently generate double-digit dollar returns over 10-, 20-, and 30-year periods.

Arindam Mandal, Head of Global Equities at Marcellus Group, said the current investment environment presents significant opportunities across several global sectors.

"We are at the intersection of four powerful multi-trillion-dollar megatrends—the resurgence of defence and aerospace spending, the AI-driven surge in power and data infrastructure, and the enduring pricing power of iconic luxury brands. This fund brings that opportunity directly to Indian investors," he said.

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The launch comes as GIFT City continues to expand its role as India's gateway for international investing, offering resident investors regulated access to global markets through IFSC-based investment products.