‘Nifty is like Shah Rukh Khan, had bad patches but delivered most of the time’: Radhika Gupta

"Nifty is like Shah Rukh Khan; it had bad patches but delivered most of the time," says Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss MF. On market performance and investor behaviour, she advised investors not to stop SIPs in panic and said that a storm is not the best time to readjust the strategy.

While addressing a gathering of retail women investors, organised by Groww as part of its financial literacy initiative, Ab India Karega Groww, Gupta said that the recent market downturns should be seen as corrections rather than crashes. She advised women investors not to panic and view these corrections as opportunities for portfolio rebalancing and long-term wealth creation.

Gupta also highlighted the importance of maintaining Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) during market downturns. She cautioned that skipping instalments during challenging periods could negatively impact long-term returns. "If your money is giving you sleepless nights, your asset allocation is not right," said Gupta, while urging investors to build balanced and well-diversified portfolios.

Encouraging women to take a more active role in investing, Gupta said, "Women have been CFOs of their own homes and great savers. They need to make a journey from saving to investing."

She stressed the importance of investing in financial gold, ETFs, bonds, digital gold, and similar instruments as a means of building long-term wealth.

Groww has been empowering retail investors through financial education initiatives and has hosted over 200 events across 180+ cities. Ahead of International Women’s Day, the event aimed to educate women on the fundamentals of investing and encourage a shift from traditional savings methods to the stock market.