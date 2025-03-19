PhonePe Wealth introduces CRISP for enhanced mutual fund selection

PhonePe Wealth has introduced a new tool named CRISP aimed at refining the process of mutual fund selection for investors. The launch of CRISP comes at a pivotal time, as India's mutual fund investor base has seen a substantial increase from 20 million in 2019 to 53 million in 2024, as reported by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The tool promises to enhance investment decisions by moving beyond past performance assessments, a common pitfall for many investors.

CRISP, which stands for Consistency, Risk, and Investment Style of the Portfolio, evaluates mutual funds based on these fundamental parameters. The tool is designed to assist investors in making more informed choices by assessing the consistency of a fund’s performance through rolling returns over five years, categorising them as “High,” “Medium,” or “Low.” This approach aims to provide a more comprehensive understanding of a fund's historical performance beyond simple point-to-point returns. Moreover, CRISP compares the risk associated with each fund, classifying them as “Within acceptable range” or “Too High” compared to their peers, thus offering a clearer picture of potential investment risks.

The innovation doesn’t stop there; CRISP also analyses the investment style by examining a fund's exposure to various factors such as Value, Quality, and Momentum. This analysis provides insights into the management style of the fund, helping investors understand how their investments are being handled. By translating complex performance, risk, and portfolio data into actionable insights, PhonePe Wealth aims to simplify the fund selection process significantly. The tool is currently available on the PhonePe platform and is expected to be integrated into Share.Market, PhonePe Wealth’s stock broking platform soon, expanding its accessibility and utility for a broader investor audience.

The introduction of CRISP underscores PhonePe Wealth's commitment to providing sophisticated investment tools that cater to the evolving needs of investors in a rapidly growing market. The mutual fund industry in India is experiencing robust growth, and tools like CRISP are set to play a crucial role in navigating this complex landscape. By helping investors align their fund choices with their individual risk and diversification goals, CRISP aims to mitigate the common over-reliance on past returns, thereby fostering more balanced and informed investment strategies.

In the competitive landscape of financial technology and investment advisory services, PhonePe Wealth’s initiative places it in direct competition with other significant market players such as Paytm Money and Groww, both of which are also expanding their offerings to include sophisticated investment analysis tools. As the mutual fund industry in India continues to expand, the introduction of CRISP could potentially redefine how investors approach mutual fund selection, especially in an era where technology-driven insights are becoming increasingly vital for financial decision-making.