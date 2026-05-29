PPFAS vs HDFC Flexicap: Which fund made better portfolio moves in the last 6 months amid market volatility?

HDFC Flexi Cap vs PPFAS Flexi Cap: As equity markets navigated volatility, sector rotations and valuation concerns over the past six months, fund managers across India's flexi-cap category were forced to make important portfolio decisions. Two of the largest and most closely tracked schemes—Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFAS Flexicap) and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund—adopted notably different strategies between November 2025 and April 2026.

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While both funds continue to outperform their benchmarks over longer time horizons, their latest portfolio journeys reveal contrasting approaches to managing risk, sector allocation and stock selection during an uncertain market environment.

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Portfolio management

One of the clearest differences between the two funds was the level of portfolio activity.

PPFAS Flexicap remained relatively conservative. Over the six-month period, the fund added seven stocks and exited two positions, increasing its total holdings from 36 to 39 stocks. Portfolio turnover stood at 12%, reflecting the fund's well-known buy-and-hold philosophy and preference for gradual portfolio adjustments.

HDFC Flexicap, on the other hand, took a much more active route. The fund executed 16 buys and three exits, expanding its stock count significantly from 52 holdings to 65 holdings. Turnover reached 17%, indicating a greater willingness to reposition the portfolio amid changing market conditions.

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From a portfolio management perspective, HDFC was clearly more aggressive, while PPFAS focused on maintaining stability and conviction in existing holdings.

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Where did the funds place their bets?

Both funds continued to maintain significant exposure to the banking sector, but their positioning evolved differently.

For PPFAS Flexicap, banks remained the largest sector allocation at 19.9% of assets. The fund largely retained its exposure, suggesting continued confidence in the long-term earnings outlook for financial services companies.

HDFC Flexicap also kept banks as its largest sector allocation, but significantly reduced exposure from 35.9% in November to 31.9% in April, a decline of four percentage points.

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Instead, HDFC rotated capital into sectors that could benefit from domestic economic growth.

Retailing allocation increased by 3 percentage points

Construction exposure rose by 2.4 percentage points

Healthcare Services increased by 1.7 percentage points

These moves indicate a broader diversification strategy and a willingness to reduce concentration in a single sector.

Technology bet vs sector rotation

Among the most notable portfolio shifts was PPFAS Flexicap's increased exposure to information technology.

The fund boosted its allocation to IT & Software by 3.9 percentage points, making it one of the largest sector changes during the review period.

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Key additions and weight increases included companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Power Grid Corporation. The move suggests that the fund manager sees attractive long-term opportunities in technology stocks following a prolonged period of relative underperformance.

In contrast, HDFC's sector rotation was broader and spread across multiple domestic themes rather than concentrated in a single sector.

Which fund delivered better?

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The answer depends on how investors define "better."

If the objective is portfolio stability, lower turnover and high-conviction investing, PPFAS appears to have stayed true to its philosophy. The fund made selective changes while maintaining a concentrated portfolio structure and increasing exposure to technology, a sector that many investors believe could benefit from improving global demand.

However, if the goal is actively responding to changing market dynamics, HDFC Flexicap arguably made more decisive moves. The reduction in banking exposure and increased allocation to retail, construction and healthcare suggest a proactive effort to capture emerging growth opportunities while reducing sector concentration risk.

What does performance say?

Both funds faced some short-term challenges.

PPFAS underperformed the Nifty 500 TRI by 2.3 percentage points over one year, while HDFC underperformed by a marginal 0.2 percentage points.

The longer-term numbers, however, remain impressive.

PPFAS Flexicap Alpha vs Nifty 500 TRI

3-Year Alpha: +1.8%

5-Year Alpha: +2.8%

HDFC Flexicap Alpha vs Nifty 500 TRI

3-Year Alpha: +4.5%

5-Year Alpha: +5.4%

HDFC clearly holds an edge in long-term benchmark outperformance based on recent data.

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Investors should note...

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The latest six-month portfolio journeys show two successful but very different investing styles. PPFAS Flexicap relied on disciplined stock selection, lower churn and a meaningful technology bet, while HDFC Flexicap embraced broader sector rotation and more aggressive portfolio expansion.

For investors seeking stability and a high-conviction approach, PPFAS remains compelling. For those who prefer a more dynamic strategy with stronger historical alpha generation, HDFC Flexicap's recent portfolio moves may appear more attractive.

Based purely on the last six months of portfolio activity amid market volatility, HDFC Flexicap appears to have made the more aggressive and diversified portfolio adjustments, while PPFAS focused on measured, conviction-driven changes. Which approach ultimately proves better will depend on how markets and sectors perform in the coming quarters.

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