The Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFAS Flexi Cap) has maintained a measured yet active investment stance in March 2026, holding close to 18% of its portfolio in cash and equivalents while continuing to deploy capital across key opportunities. The allocation highlights a dual strategy—keeping liquidity intact while ensuring that a significant portion of the portfolio remains actively invested.

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Portfolio data shows that nearly 78% of the fund is currently deployed in equities and other assets, indicating that most of the portfolio is “working hard” in the market. At the same time, the 18% cash allocation—earning an estimated return of around 6%—provides stability and optionality in a volatile environment.

Conviction-led accumulation

The fund refrained from adding any new stocks or exiting existing ones during the month, underscoring a steady, conviction-driven approach. Instead, it increased exposure in 18 holdings while trimming just one stock, signalling a focus on strengthening core positions rather than reshuffling the portfolio.

A notable trend in March was the aggressive accumulation in private banking stocks. The fund added significantly to HDFC Bank, buying nearly 2.33 crore shares after the stock corrected by about 17%. This pushed HDFC Bank’s weight to around 8%, reinforcing its position as the fund’s largest holding.

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Similar buying interest was seen in ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, reflecting a clear “buy-the-dip” strategy in the banking space. The sector remains the largest allocation at about 20%, pointing to continued confidence in the earnings outlook of private lenders.

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Large-cap bias

Beyond banking, the fund also increased exposure to large-cap names such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Cipla, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki. These additions align with the fund’s long-standing preference for high-quality, cash-generating businesses.

On the flip side, Balkrishna Industries was the only stock where exposure was reduced. Meanwhile, 21 companies—including global technology giants like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms—remained unchanged, indicating stability in the core portfolio.

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The fund manages assets worth around ₹1.28 lakh crore and maintains a strong large-cap bias of over 62%. Its diversified approach spans domestic equities, international exposure, and select allocations to REITs/InvITs, alongside debt and cash components.

Is PPFAS really conservative?

While the elevated cash position has often been interpreted as a sign of caution, not everyone agrees with that view. Akshat Shrivastava, Founder of Wisdom Hatch, offered a contrasting perspective, stating: “PPFAS is sitting on 19% cash. This means that they are already 81% invested. I don't get the hype: how is PPFAS being conservative in this market. And, is NOT deploying heavily. Well they are: being 81% invested means they are bullish on the market. Else they would sit on significant volume of cash. For context: Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on $373 billion of cash, on a total investable base of $650 billion—that's 58% cash. They are being conservative, not PPFAS.”

PPFAS is sitting on 19% cash. This means that they are already 81% invested.



I don't get the hype: how is PPFAS being conservative in this market. And, is NOT deploying heavily. Well they are: being 81% invested means they are bullish on the market. Else they would sit on… Advertisement April 10, 2026

This viewpoint reframes the narrative around the fund’s strategy. Rather than signalling caution, the current allocation suggests a balanced but constructive stance—where a majority of capital is already exposed to market upside, while a meaningful cash buffer is retained for tactical deployment.

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Balance and aggression

Overall, the March portfolio update underscores a disciplined investment approach—combining selective accumulation, sectoral conviction, and liquidity management. With 78% of the portfolio already deployed and the remaining portion earning stable returns, the fund appears positioned to both capture upside and respond quickly to emerging opportunities in an uncertain market environment.