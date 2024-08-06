Quant Mutual Fund issues warning for investors against fraud accounts on social media platforms

Quant Mutual Fund issued a warning concerning fraudulent accounts, particularly individuals falsely claiming association with Sandeep Tandon, the CEO of Quant Money Managers Limited. The notice, which was issued publicly, highlighted the unauthorised use of Tandon's identity and images by deceitful individuals on various online platforms -- WhatsApp groups/links, Telegram channels, Instagram channels, and Linkedin. It is imperative to caution the public against falling prey to such counterfeit representations and to remain vigilant against potential scams and identity theft, the AMC said.

The notice said: “This is to notify the public that some unscrupulous persons are passing themselves off as or being affiliated with Mr. Sandeep Tandon, CEO of quant Money Managers Limited (“quant AMC”). They have been falsely impersonating and/or unauthorizedly appropriating parts of identity and photograph(s) of Mr. Sandeep Tandon on online platform (Datameer AI) and social media platforms viz. WhatsApp groups/links, Telegram channels, Instagram channels, Linkedin etc (“Platforms”).”

Quant Mutual Fund also mentioned, “We kindly request the public to exercise caution and refrain from circulating any unverified information, web links, and/or Platforms. It is important to critically evaluate the credibility of such content before sharing or according it any legitimacy.”

The fund house said that definitively there is no affiliation between Sandeep Tandon and these platforms or the individuals linked to them. It was emphasized that he will not bear any responsibility for the actions, agreements, or statements of these individuals or any unidentified persons.

It stated: “We wish to inform the general public that Mr. Sandeep Tandon is in no way associated with these Platforms or the persons associated with these Platforms and shall not be held responsible for any actions, agreements, or representations made by these individuals and or unknown persons and disclaims all liability for any losses, damages, or other consequences resulting from such unauthorized actions by them or from the use of, reference to, or reliance on any information contained in such Platforms which are not authorized by Mr. Sandeep Tandon or quant AMC to use, publish or display such information.”

Besides, the AMC stated that these fictitious accounts indicate that the CEO Tandon has directorships in additional businesses. But as a founder of the Quant Group of firms, his directorship is restricted to them alone.

Quant Mutual Fund was recently scrutinised by the market regulator Sebi due to suspected front-running activities. In June, Sebi carried out search and seizure operations at two locations - Mumbai and Hyderabad - as part of a probe into the alleged front-running practices at Quant Mutual Fund.

Despite the regulatory scrutiny, Quant Mutual Fund's PSU scheme, under the leadership of Sandeep Tandon, outperformed its peers in July by delivering the highest monthly return of 11.39%. This scheme primarily invests in the equity and equity-related instruments of PSUs, allocating 80-100% of its portfolio to such securities. Additionally, it may invest 0-20% in equity and equity-related instruments outside of PSU stocks, 0-20% in debt and money market instruments, 0-20% in foreign equity and equity-related instruments including Overseas ETFs, and 0-10% in units issued by REITs & InvITs.