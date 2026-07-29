Rajeev Thakkar sells 0.33% stake in PPFAS parent to WhiteOak AIF; deal values fund house at ₹15,800 crore

Promoter stake sale

The latest transaction comes just weeks after promoters Neil Parikh and Khushboo Parikh sold a little under 1% stake in the company to Avendus Future Leaders Fund III for ₹140 crore. That deal had valued the company at about ₹14,000 crore, indicating a sharp appreciation in the company's valuation within a short period.

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The deal offers another valuation benchmark for one of India's most respected mutual fund houses. For comparison, the market capitalisation of recently listed SBI Funds Management, the country's largest mutual fund company by assets under management (AUM), is around ₹1.17 lakh crore. ICICI Prudential Asset Management, the second-largest AMC, commands a market value of nearly ₹1.53 lakh crore.

Promoters continue to hold majority stake

According to the company's FY26 annual report, Neil Parikh remains the largest shareholder with a 41.98% stake, followed by Geeta Parikh at 18.26% and Sahil Parikh at 14.28%. Together, the promoter family owns nearly 74.5% of the company. Rajeev Thakkar, the largest non-promoter shareholder, held a 6.21% stake as of March 31, 2026. Following the latest sale, his remaining stake is estimated to be worth around ₹900 crore based on the valuation implied by the WhiteOak transaction.

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The four largest shareholders together controlled about 80.73% of PPFAS as of March 31, reflecting the closely held nature of the company despite its growing scale.

Valuation reflects strong asset base

The recent WhiteOak and Avendus deals also provide insight into how investors are valuing privately held asset management companies. At around ₹15,800 crore, PPFAS is valued at roughly 9-10% of its assets under management, which stood at nearly ₹1.61 lakh crore as of June 30.

The fund house's flagship Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, managed by Thakkar, continues to dominate its business, accounting for around ₹1.42 lakh crore of the total AUM.

Robust financial performance

The valuation also reflects the company's strong financial performance. Revenue from operations rose to ₹596 crore in FY26 from ₹423 crore in the previous financial year, while net profit increased to ₹346 crore from ₹246 crore, underscoring the steady growth of the asset manager amid rising investor participation in equity mutual funds.

The transaction is also significant because it highlights growing investor appetite for stakes in profitable, privately held asset management companies. As domestic mutual fund inflows remain robust and equity investing gains wider acceptance among retail investors, high-quality AMCs such as PPFAS are increasingly attracting institutional interest despite remaining unlisted.