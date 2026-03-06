SEBI introduces voluntary debit freeze facility to enhance security of mutual fund investments

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a voluntary debit freeze facility for mutual fund investors, allowing them to temporarily lock their folios and prevent unauthorised redemption or transfer of units. The move is aimed at strengthening the digital security framework for investors as participation in mutual fund investments continues to grow rapidly.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Under the new mechanism, investors will be able to activate a voluntary lock-in or debit freeze on their mutual fund folios, ensuring that no units can be debited or redeemed until the folio is unlocked by the investor. The facility will be available for mutual fund holdings maintained in both dematerialised form and statement-of-account (SoA) based folios, providing a unified security layer across different modes of holding mutual fund units.

SEBI said the feature will be introduced in phases and will initially be made available through MF Central, an interoperable digital platform developed by registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) to simplify mutual fund transactions and service requests for investors. Through this platform, investors will be able to place a lock on their folios to ensure that no debits take place until the freeze is removed.

Advertisement

The regulator clarified that the facility will be available only to KYC-compliant investors who have a valid registered email ID and mobile number, both of which will be mandatory for activating the feature. This requirement is intended to ensure secure authentication and communication when investors choose to lock or unlock their accounts.

SEBI has also directed the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to prescribe the detailed operational process for locking and unlocking folios in consultation with the regulator. AMFI will also define the list of financial and non-financial transactions that will remain permitted while a folio is under a debit freeze.

Asset management companies (AMCs) and registrar and transfer agents will be required to clearly disclose the procedures for opting for the facility, along with the impact of the lock-in on transactions, on their websites and in the Statement of Additional Information (SAI).

Advertisement

The circular will come into effect from April 30, 2026, and has been issued under SEBI’s regulatory powers to protect investor interests and strengthen safeguards in the securities market.

Industry participants say the debit freeze facility could help investors better safeguard their mutual fund holdings against potential fraud or unauthorised transactions, especially as digital investment channels become more widely used.