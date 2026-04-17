Why short-duration funds could work for you in the current market

Money market and low-duration debt funds continue to see strong structural support, driven by elevated yields, surplus liquidity, and improving demand dynamics, according to the latest update from Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

As of March 2026, the money market fund (MMF) category had assets under management (AUM) of around ₹3.1 lakh crore, while low duration funds (LDFs) managed approximately ₹1.3 lakh crore. Growth momentum remained robust through FY26, with MMFs expanding by about 34% and LDFs by nearly 16%.

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Despite this, March saw notable outflows, with ₹29,207 crore exiting MMFs and ₹25,227 crore from low duration funds, reflecting typical year-end liquidity adjustments.

For investors, this means an opportunity to earn relatively stable returns while limiting interest rate risk. Short-duration funds, positioned at the shorter end of the yield curve, can help capture higher yields without taking excessive duration exposure.

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Liquidity environment

The broader liquidity environment, however, remains supportive. Banking system liquidity stayed in surplus at around ₹2.9 trillion in March, aided by government spending and proactive measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While advance tax and GST-related outflows temporarily tightened liquidity, conditions are expected to remain comfortable in the near term.

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From a rate perspective, short-term yields moved higher in March, largely due to seasonal tax outflows and mutual fund redemptions. Certificate of Deposit (CD) yields, in particular, trended upward, while the money market curve remained inverted during the month. Edelweiss expects this inversion to reverse, with yield curve steepening likely in the near term.

“At the short end of the curve, elevated yields combined with supportive liquidity conditions continue to create attractive opportunities for investors,” the fund house noted.

Low Duration Fund

Portfolio positioning has also evolved in response to these dynamics. The Edelweiss Money Market Fund has increased its duration to capture higher yields across the curve. Meanwhile, the Low Duration Fund has tactically shifted allocations towards CDs over commercial papers (CPs), anticipating stronger rate movements and improved inflows in the coming months.

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On the macro front, geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices, and a weaker rupee have influenced bond yields, pushing the 10-year government bond yield above 7%. The RBI has responded with liquidity infusion measures, including open market operations (OMOs), to maintain stability in the financial system.

Looking ahead, the outlook for short-duration debt funds remains constructive. The RBI’s continued focus on maintaining surplus liquidity, expectations of lower net CD supply, and the potential for fresh inflows into mutual funds are likely to support demand for money market instruments.

Overall, with yields still elevated and liquidity conditions favourable, money market and low duration funds appear well-positioned to benefit from the current rate environment, particularly for investors seeking relatively stable, short-term income opportunities.

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