Small cap vs mid cap funds: Which mutual fund category came out on top in May 2026?

Equity mutual funds continued their upward momentum in May 2026, with both mid-cap and small-cap categories delivering positive returns. However, mid-cap funds held a slight edge over their small-cap counterparts at the benchmark level, while small-cap funds produced some of the strongest individual fund performances during the month.
According to FinAlpha's monthly snapshot covering the period from April 30 to May 30, 2026, every mid-cap fund tracked ended May in positive territory, while nearly all small-cap funds also generated gains. The performance reflects sustained investor interest in broader market segments beyond large-cap stocks.
Mid-Cap Funds outperform
The Nifty Midcap 150 TRI rose 2.63% during May, comfortably outperforming the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI, which gained 1.60%.
Mid-cap funds benefited from continued earnings resilience and stronger institutional participation. The category's top performer was JM Midcap Fund, which generated a monthly return of 5.43%.
Top Mid-Cap Funds in May 2026
Fund Monthly Return
JM Midcap Fund 5.43%
HSBC Midcap Fund 4.95%
TrustMF Mid Cap Fund 4.38%
Helios Mid Cap Fund 4.04%
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 3.83%
Other notable performers included Quant Mid Cap Fund (3.38%), Samco Mid Cap Fund (3.30%) and Union Midcap Fund (3.04%).
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Small-cap funds
Although the small-cap benchmark lagged the mid-cap index, the category produced the highest individual fund return during the month.
JM Small Cap Fund emerged as the best-performing fund across both categories, delivering an impressive 7.09% return in May.
Top Small-Cap Funds in May 2026
Fund Monthly Return
JM Small Cap Fund 7.09%
TrustMF Small Cap Fund 5.76%
Bank of India Small Cap Fund 5.32%
Quantum Small Cap Fund 5.20%
Helios Small Cap Fund 4.67%
Quant Small Cap Fund (4.44%) and LIC MF Small Cap Fund (4.13%) also posted strong gains.
A ₹1 lakh investment in JM Small Cap Fund would have risen to about ₹1.07 lakh in just one month, significantly outperforming most mid-cap peers.
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Long-term returns
While monthly returns often capture investor attention, long-term performance remains a more important measure for mutual fund investors.
Among mid-cap funds, Union Midcap Fund reported the highest since-inception CAGR at 30.78%, followed by HSBC Midcap Fund at 25.18% and Helios Mid Cap Fund at 24.87%.
In the small-cap category, Bandhan Small Cap Fund stood out with a 30.51% since-inception CAGR, while Bank of India Small Cap Fund delivered 26.67% and Edelweiss Small Cap Fund generated 24.66%.
These numbers highlight the wealth-creation potential of mid-cap and small-cap investing over longer periods despite short-term volatility.
If Rs 1 lakh was invested in...
A ₹1 lakh investment in the top five mid-cap funds would have grown to ₹1.04-1.05 lakh in May 2026, led by JM Midcap Fund at ₹1,05,430. Even the bottom five mid-cap funds delivered positive returns, with investment values ranging from ₹1,00,560 to ₹1,01,160.
In the small-cap category, the top five funds turned ₹1 lakh into ₹1.05-1.07 lakh, with JM Small Cap Fund leading at ₹1,07,090. The bottom five small-cap funds were more varied, ranging from ₹99,780 to ₹1,00,830, highlighting the higher return potential—and volatility — associated with small-cap investing.
Which category performed better?
The answer depends on the metric being used.
From a benchmark perspective, mid-cap funds performed better, with the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI rising 2.63% compared with the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI's 1.60% gain.
However, from a fund-level perspective, small-cap funds produced stronger winners, with JM Small Cap Fund's 7.09% return comfortably surpassing JM Midcap Fund's 5.43% gain.
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What investors should know
The May 2026 data reinforces the differing characteristics of the two categories. Mid-cap funds generally offered broader and more consistent gains across the category, while small-cap funds provided higher upside potential through standout performers.
For long-term investors, both categories remain important components of a diversified equity portfolio. However, small-cap funds typically carry higher volatility and risk, making them more suitable for investors with longer investment horizons and greater risk tolerance. Mid-cap funds, meanwhile, continue to offer a balance between growth potential and relative stability, making them attractive for investors seeking long-term wealth creation without taking on the full risk associated with small-cap investing.
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