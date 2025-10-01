Want to fund your child’s future and retire rich? This SIP strategy shows how

Can a ₹22,000 monthly SIP really fund your child’s education, dream home, and retirement? For one 32-year-old investor with big goals and a long time horizon, the answer lies in smart strategy—not just saving, but investing right.

With a moderately aggressive risk profile, this investor set out to secure her family’s future through SIPs. Her goals? A solid education and wedding fund for her daughter, building a home, and creating a retirement corpus. Each milestone is years away—but that’s exactly why now is the time to act.

She’s already investing ₹22,000 a month via SIPs, with a 10% annual step-up. But will that be enough?

Not quite, said an investment expert, who pointed out a major gap: poor diversification and unclear strategy. Despite having multiple funds, the portfolio leaned too heavily on similar types—small-cap and thematic plays—with little exposure to quality, value, or momentum strategies.

Here’s the expert’s fix:

Go equity-heavy: For long-term goals, aim for 70–100% equity exposure.

Diversify smartly: Don’t just pick random funds. Mix different investment styles—Quality, Value, Blend, Mid/Small Cap, and Momentum.

Step up SIPs every year: A 10% annual increase may not sound like much, but over 20 years it can double your final corpus (assuming 12% returns).

So what’s the takeaway? If your goals stretch 15–25 years ahead, don’t just invest—invest with a plan.