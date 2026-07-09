'We are not shifting': Groww clears confusion over MF Prime launch over regular plans 

Online investment platform Groww has launched 'Groww Prime,' an optional feature offering regular mutual fund plans with research-backed guidance, marking a pivot from its exclusive focus on direct mutual fund investments.

The move, which positions Groww as a mutual fund distributor for the first time, triggered online speculation regarding the platform's core pricing structure, prompting an official clarification from the company.

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"We've seen some confusion and some misinformation about Groww's mutual fund offering. So let us be unambiguous," the platform stated in a post on X. "Direct mutual funds are, and will remain, the heart of Groww. Over 1 crore investors have built more than ₹1.9 lakh crore of mutual fund investments on our platform, making Groww the largest mutual fund platform in the country. For every DIY investor, Groww stays exactly what it has always been: direct, zero-commission, and free. Forever."

We've seen some confusion and some misinformation about Groww's mutual fund offering. So let us be unambiguous.



Direct mutual funds are, and will remain, the heart of Groww. Over 1 crore investors have built more than ₹1.9 lakh crore of mutual fund investments on our platform,… https://t.co/GTzhpih7TL — Groww (@_groww) July 9, 2026

The company first quietly piloted Groww Prime in January 2026 with a restricted user base before expanding its rollout. Backed by an in-house research desk and an AI engine, the service provides explicit recommendations on what assets to buy, hold, exit, and rebalance based on user risk profiles. However, activating Prime means future investments automatically route into commission-bearing regular mutual funds rather than zero-commission direct schemes.

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Groww defended the decision by citing persistent demand from users who felt overwhelmed by self-directed investing.

"MF Prime is not a shift. It is an addition - a fully opt-in product for a different cohort: investors who want research-backed guidance on what to buy, hold, exit, and rebalance," Groww noted. "Many of these are people who wanted to invest through Groww but held back because they needed help. Prime finally brings them in."

The company emphasized that the feature is reversible, allowing users to switch back to the classic direct mutual fund setup at any time. For existing do-it-yourself (DIY) clients who bypass the advisory service, Groww stated that "nothing changes for you. Not the plans, not the pricing, not the experience. Any commentary claiming Groww has changed its approach to mutual fund investing is simply incorrect."

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"Some investors want to do it themselves. Some want guidance," the statement concluded. "We're proud to serve both - and to let the customer, not the platform, decide."