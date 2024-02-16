scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Mutual Funds
Zerodha Mutual Fund launches Gold ETF: Should you be betting on this?

Feedback

Zerodha Mutual Fund launches Gold ETF: Should you be betting on this?

A passively managed scheme, Zerodha Gold ETF Fund will invest 95%-100% in physical gold & gold related instruments while 0%-5% fund allocation will be in debt, money market instruments and cash & cash equivalents.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The minimum investment amount is Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter. The creation unit size will be 6,30,000 units or in multiples thereof. The minimum investment amount is Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter. The creation unit size will be 6,30,000 units or in multiples thereof.

Zerodha Mutual Fund on Friday unveiled Zerodha Gold ETF, which replicates and tracks domestic prices of gold.  

The scheme, which opened for subscription today, will close on February 21. The fund is expected to be listed on NSE and BSE exchanges by March 1. A  passively managed scheme, Zerodha Gold ETF Fund will invest 95%-100% in physical gold & gold related instruments while 0%-5% fund allocation will be in debt, money market instruments and cash & cash equivalents. 

“Gold is typically viewed as a financial asset that maintains its value and purchasing power during Inflationary periods. The 
Gold ETF offers a simple and efficient way for you to invest in gold without the concern of storage and 
security. As Gold has a low correlation with equity, it reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio," said Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House.

The minimum investment amount is Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter. The creation unit size will be 6,30,000 units or in multiples thereof.

The exit load is Nil. The maximum total expense ratio (TER) permissible under Regulation 52 is up to 1%.

Post listing, the units of Zerodha Gold ETF can be bought directly from the exchange with a minimum of 1 unit. The starting Net Asset Value (NAV) of this ETF will be around Rs 10, according to the press release by the fund house basis for comparison with other investment.

Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have been gaining traction lately, with inflows reaching ₹657 crore in January 2024, marking a seven-fold increase compared to the previous month, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.


(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)

Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct Growth
  • Very High Risk
  • Commodities
  • Sector - Precious Metals
VIEW DETAIL
NAV as on 2025-03-24
Price per unit of the scheme.
₹ 16.7690
0.54 %1 Day Change
30.03 %
Minimum Investment
₹100
Expense Ratio
0.26%
UTI Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct Growth
  • High Risk
  • Commodities
  • Sector - Precious Metals
VIEW DETAIL
NAV as on 2025-03-25
Price per unit of the scheme.
₹ 16.9867
0.20 %1 Day Change
31.78 %
Minimum Investment
₹5000
Expense Ratio
0.00%
Published on: Feb 16, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement