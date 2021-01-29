Fiscal slippage likely in FY21, says Economic Survey

The Economic Survey says the year 2020-21 has been a difficult year from the fiscal perspective and that based on the trends available for April to November 2020, there is likely to be a fiscal slippage during the year.
"In the wake of the global pandemic outbreak, the Centre plus states are expected to register a fiscal slippage in FY 2020-21, on account of the shortfall in revenue and higher expenditure requirements. However, longer term sustainability depends crucially on reviving growth relative to the interest cost of Government debt," says the Economic Survey 2020-21, which was tabled in Parliament today.
The fiscal policy response of the government has been a combination of demand and supply side policies under the ambit of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' to cushion against the pandemic shock, and subsequently fuel the economic recovery, it added.
However, going forward, it is expected the government may have to continue with an expansionary fiscal stance, says the Economic Survey 2020-21, which was tabled in Parliament today.
The expenditure support, along with the various key reforms introduced during the year are likely to impart the required momentum to medium-term growth, finds the survey. "The calibrated approach adopted by India allows space for maintaining a fiscal impulse the coming year," it said.
Other key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21:
