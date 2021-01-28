Non-veg buffet for Rs 700, veg buffet at Rs 500: New menu at Parliament canteen

No more free lunches for Parliamentarians and other staff members as the Parliament has done away with subsidised meals. In the newly announced Parliament canteen price list, the cheapest item on this menu is chapatti that will now cost Rs 3. Some of the costliest items on the menu are veg buffet at Rs 500 and non-veg buffet at Rs 700. This price list will come into effect from the beginning of the Budget session on January 29.

According to the revised price lowdown, bread pakora will cost Rs 10, a plate of idli sambhar will cost Rs 25 and a plate of kadhi pakora will cost Rs 30. A plate of Hyderabadi mutton biryani will cost Rs 65 whereas mutton cutlet and mutton curry will cost Rs 150 each and Rs 125 respectively.

The veg mini thali comprising mix veg dry, bhaji, dal sultani, jeera pulao, chapati, green salad, cucumber mint raita and papad will now cost Rs 50. The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), which runs the five-star Ashok Group of hotels has taken over the reins of the Parliament canteen and put an end to the 52-year long hold of Northern Railways. This will be the first Parliament session when ITDC will serve food cooked by the chefs of Ashok Hotel. ITDC officials told news agency IANS that they have been told to keep special focus on the quality of food to suit common people as well as dignitaries.

Currently, the Parliament canteen serves 5,000 people during every session and has a total of 48 items on its menu for lunch and evening snacks.

