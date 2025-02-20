scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
NRI
Invest
NRIs vs local residents: Financial planner's take on who contributes more fuels economic contribution debate

Feedback

NRIs vs local residents: Financial planner's take on who contributes more fuels economic contribution debate

"If you are a rich NRI who works from Dubai and creates 10 jobs in India, you are doing more than someone who lives in India, takes a freebie, demands two more freebies, and cries about people leaving India," he wrote.  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The post has ignited a broader conversation on how contribution to the country should be measured. The post has ignited a broader conversation on how contribution to the country should be measured.

"Working 'from' India is very different from working 'for' India," financial planner Akshat Shrivastava wrote in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), sparking an intense debate on economic contribution and national identity.  

Shrivastava argued that an NRI creating jobs from abroad could be doing more for India than a resident who benefits from government freebies without contributing to growth.  

Related Articles

"If you are a rich NRI who works from Dubai and creates 10 jobs in India, you are doing more than someone who lives in India, takes a freebie, demands two more freebies, and cries about people leaving India," he wrote.  

His post resonated with many users.  

"Interesting take! I’ve always thought about this tension. Do you think there’s a middle ground? Some NRIs contribute economically but don't engage with India's social challenges, while some residents might not create jobs but strengthen communities in other ways," one user commented.  

Another echoed the sentiment: "Exactly! Contribution isn’t about physical presence — it’s about value creation. Building businesses, creating jobs, and investing in the economy matter far more than just staying put and complaining. What’s your take on reversing brain drain?"  

Others highlighted the role of remittances. "NRIs help India's economy grow by sending money back home. These remittances support families and boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which strengthens the economy," one user wrote.  

However, not everyone agreed.  

"Who is contributing more to the Indian economy — NRIs or local taxpayers? Remittances play a vital role, but local taxpayers bear the daily burden of development," a critic countered.  

Another user pushed back against Shrivastava's framing: "This is a very disrespectful way to look at people who are building for India. Not everyone takes a freebie. Not everyone is privileged to move out of the country. Labeling people this way is blind ignorance."

Shrivastava’s post has ignited a broader conversation on how contribution to the country should be measured — by physical presence, financial impact, or something more.  

Published on: Feb 20, 2025, 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement