scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
NRI
Invest
Peru to develop UPI-like payments system, first South American nation to do so; Check list of nations who have adopted India's UPI

Feedback

Peru to develop UPI-like payments system, first South American nation to do so; Check list of nations who have adopted India's UPI

The move aims to facilitate immediate payments between individuals and businesses while extending the utility of digital payments to the unbanked population in Peru.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
UPI goes global UPI goes global

In a significant development, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international division of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has entered into an agreement with the central bank of Peru to establish a fast instant payments system similar to India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

This collaboration marks NIPL's second initiative with a central bank to introduce the UPI stack in global markets. Earlier in May, NIPL had partnered with the Bank of Namibia (BoN) to pioneer an instant payment system akin to UPI in the African nation.

Related Articles

Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL, expressed, “Our collaboration with the BCRP is designed to enhance Peru's financial infrastructure to support economic advancement. With the implementation of this cutting-edge system, Peruvian residents will enjoy unmatched convenience, security, and efficiency in financial transactions.”

The venture aims to facilitate immediate payments between individuals and businesses while extending the utility of digital payments to the unbanked population in Peru.

Julio Velarde, Governor of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP), acknowledged the pivotal role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in this partnership.

He emphasised the BCRP’s commitment to enhancing financial inclusion, security, and efficiency, introducing novel use cases in digital payments, and promoting innovation in the Peruvian payment ecosystem.

This initiative aligns with NPCI's strategy to globalise UPI services, following successful forays into various markets.

Check the list of nations that officially support UPI payment:

  • Sri Lanka
  • Mauritius
  • France
  • UAE
  • Singapore
  • Bhutan
  • Nepal

Notable milestones in this international expansion include the UPI-PayNow linkage launched by NPCI in January 2024, enabling seamless transfers between India and Singapore.

Published on: Jun 06, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement