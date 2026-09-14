'Haiwaan' Box Office Day 3: Akshay-Saif reunion sees no spark with only ₹7.35 cr collections

Overseas, the film added roughly ₹0.75 crore on Day 3, pushing its overseas gross to ₹2.75 crore. Taking both markets together, Haiwaan’s worldwide gross after three days stands at around ₹11.55 crore.

ALSO READ | 'Haiwaan' Box Office collection Day 2: ₹5.5 crore in 2 days, posts one of Akshay Kumar's lowest openers

Slow momentum amid tough competition

Trade reports describe the film’s opening weekend as “slow” and “lukewarm”, noting that September 13 collections did not show a significant jump over September 14. Trade tracker Sacnilk had earlier estimated Saturday’s net at around ₹2.5 crore, with Day 3 showing a further dip or only marginal movement depending on the source.

The muted response has been attributed to stiff competition from other releases, including the devotional drama film Hanuman Ansh and the big-ticket Mirzapur: The Movie, which have dominated footfalls and screen share over the weekend. Occupancy for Haiwaan has hovered in the low double digits, with some reports citing figures around 13-14% on September 14.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | Box Office battle: 'Mirzapur: The Movie' eyes ₹250 cr globally as Hanuman Ansh charges ahead

What this means for the film

Despite the star power of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reuniting after 17 years, Haiwaan has failed to convert curiosity into strong ticket sales in its first three days.

With a three-day India net of ₹7.35 crore and worldwide gross of ₹11.55 crore, the film will need a sharp pickup from Monday onward — or strong word of mouth — to improve its trajectory, especially as newer releases prepare to hit screens in the coming weeks.