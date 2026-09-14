Chevening Scholarship opens for 2027-28: Who can apply, what it covers & key deadline for Indians 

The scholarship is designed not merely to support academic study but also to develop professionals who can contribute to positive change in their home countries. Here's a detailed look at the programme, its financial benefits, eligibility rules, application process and key points applicants should know.

Comprehensive financial coverage

Chevening provides a fully funded award designed to cover all primary study and living expenses in the UK. Selected scholars receive:

Full coverage of tuition fees for an eligible one-year master’s program.

A monthly living allowance (stipend) to cover accommodation and daily expenses.

An economy-class return air ticket to the UK.

Visa application fee coverage and reimbursement for required tuberculosis testing.

Additional allowances for travel and initial setup, subject to final award terms.

Strict eligibility requirements

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Applicants must meet comprehensive academic, professional, and post-study criteria:

Post-Study Commitment: Scholars must commit to returning to their home country for at least two years immediately after completing their degree.

Academic Qualifications: Candidates must hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for UK postgraduate study, completed by October 2024 for the current cycle.

Work Experience: A minimum of 2,800 hours of post-graduation work experience is mandatory. This equivalent of two years' full-time work can be accumulated through up to 15 different roles, including full-time, part-time, voluntary work, or internships.

University Applications: Candidates must apply to three separate eligible UK master’s courses and secure at least one unconditional admission offer by July 8, 2027.

Restrictions: Individuals holding British or dual-British citizenship, current UK residents, or those who have previously received UK government scholarship funding are generally ineligible.

Crucial application essays

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The application places significant weight on four short essays, where candidates must prove leadership ability through concrete examples rather than generic statements. Essays must demonstrate:

Clear evidence of personal leadership and influencing skills in real-world projects.

A proven track record of building and maintaining professional networks.

A realistic, actionable career plan explaining how a UK master's degree directly supports their long-term vision.

Selection Timeline for the 2027-28 Cycle

August 4, 2026: Online applications open at 11:00 UTC.

October 6, 2026: Applications close at 11:00 UTC.

Mid-October 2026-January 2027: Applications are screened for eligibility and reviewed by independent reading committees.

Mid-February 2027: Shortlisted candidates are invited for interviews.

March-April 2027: Interviews take place at local British embassies or high commissions.

Mid-June 2027: Final results and award offers begin rolling out.

July 8, 2027: Deadline to submit at least one unconditional university offer (17:00 BST).

September/October 2027: Scholars begin their master's studies in the UK.

For Indian students and professionals, Chevening offers a route to a UK master's degree without having to independently finance the full cost of tuition and living expenses. However, the application requires careful planning.

Candidates should begin researching eligible university courses well before the scholarship deadline. They should also calculate their work experience accurately, prepare evidence of leadership and professional impact, and ensure that their proposed career plans are realistic.

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Access to a global alumni network

Beyond academic support, successful candidates join a prestigious international community of over 60,000 alumni across 140 countries and territories, opening doors to lifelong professional connections in public service, business, technology, and academia. Prospective applicants should begin course research early and verify all application details exclusively through the official Chevening portal.