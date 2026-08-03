Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office day 4: Marvel blockbuster crosses ₹300 crore gross, ₹256.20 crore net in India

READ THIS: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' movie Twitter review: 'Best-looking Spider-Man movie ever,' say fans on Tom Holland-Zendaya film

What's making the run even more impressive is the film's recovery after its Day 2 decline. Following a thunderous ₹60.60 crore opening on Thursday, collections slipped to ₹49.35 crore on Friday, a common trend after fan-driven premieres. However, instead of slowing down, the movie found another gear over the weekend.

Saturday saw collections soar to ₹70.25 crore, before Sunday climbed even higher to ₹76 crore, proving that strong word of mouth and repeat audience turnout have kept the momentum alive. The weekend rebound has turned the early Friday dip into little more than a speed bump.

Advertisement

The film has also maintained impressive occupancy across languages. The English version continues to lead collections, while the Hindi dubbed version has emerged as a major contributor, drawing packed multiplex audiences across metros and Tier-2 cities. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions have also added healthy numbers to the overall tally.

ALSO READ: Nicolas Cage’s WWII movie goes missing from Netflix desk; movie makers sue platform for $105 million

Globally, the film has delivered one of the biggest openings in cinema history, grossing $927 million worldwide during its debut weekend. The film earned $355 million in North America and $572 million from international markets, placing it behind only Avengers: Endgame among the biggest global openings ever.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Mark Ruffalo. The film blends returning fan favourites with fresh faces in Marvel's latest Spider-Man adventure.