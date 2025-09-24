Indian travellers can now use UPI in Qatar; Here are 7 other nations where you can use it

In a strategic move to enhance digital payment convenience, QNB, in cooperation with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), has enabled QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance across Qatar via point-of-sale (POS) terminals for QNB’s merchant clients, powered by NETSTARS’ payment solution, according to The Peninsula.

To mark the milestone, a special ceremony was held at QNB, attended by the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Vipul, along with senior executives from QNB Group and Qatar Airways Group, highlighting strong bilateral cooperation and a commitment to improving payment experiences for Indian travellers.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF), part of the Qatar Airways Group, became the first merchant to go live on UPI. This allows Indian travellers, the second-largest visitor segment to Qatar, to make seamless payments at duty-free stores, enhancing their shopping experience.

The move also expands UPI payments to Qatar’s major tourist attractions, enabling real-time transactions and reducing reliance on cash or currency exchange.

The acceptance of UPI in Qatar promotes interoperability and extends UPI’s global reach, while supporting the retail and tourism sectors. Increased UPI adoption is expected to raise transaction volumes, enabling merchants to scale their businesses while offering customers a convenient digital payment option.

Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer, QNB, said, “We are excited to introduce UPI in Qatar and proud to be at the forefront of innovating the payment landscape. This milestone not only enhances the convenience for Indian travellers but also brings significant benefits to the Qatari market by promoting cashless transactions, boosting the retail and tourist sectors, and strengthening interoperability in the payments ecosystem. Importantly, it will also enable local merchants to thrive by attracting more customers and providing them with seamless digital payment options.”

Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NPCI International, added, “We aim to enhance the acceptance of UPI globally and create a truly interoperable global payment network. The partnership with QNB is a step towards this journey. It will help millions of Indian travellers make seamless, secure digital transactions and reduce their dependence on cash. As UPI makes its mark, we are focused on driving interoperability and making cross-border payment experiences hassle-free for users.”

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments are currently operational and accepted in