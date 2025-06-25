Lost your Indian passport abroad while travelling? Here’s what to do immediately, step-by-step guide

Losing your passport abroad can turn an exciting trip into a stressful ordeal in minutes. As the single most important document verifying your identity as an Indian citizen, its loss can bring your travel plans to a halt. But staying calm and acting quickly can make all the difference. Here’s what you need to do immediately if you find yourself in this situation overseas.
1. File a police complaint
Your first step should be to report the loss at the nearest police station. File a formal complaint and obtain a copy of the police report. This document is essential for applying for a new passport or emergency travel certificate through the Indian embassy.
2. Contact the nearest Indian Embassy or Consulate
Locate and reach out to the Indian embassy or consulate in the country you are in. Their official website provides a country-wise list of contact details. Embassy officials are equipped to help with lost passport cases and can guide you through the recovery process.
3. Apply for a new passport or Emergency Certificate
Depending on your situation, you can either:
Apply for a new passport (takes at least a week), or
Request an Emergency Certificate (EC), a temporary travel document that allows you to return to India.
Documents required for a new passport:
Proof of current address
Proof of date of birth
Affidavit (Annexure F) explaining how the passport was lost
Original police report
Self-attested copies of the first and last pages of your lost passport (if available)
Seizure Memo or EC, if issued
Even if you don’t have a photocopy of your passport, try to provide key details like the passport number and date of issue.
4. Reapply for your visa
A lost passport often means your visa is lost too. Visit the embassy of the country that issued your visa, with:
A copy of your old visa
The police report
Your new passport or Emergency Certificate
The reissuance process may vary depending on the country's regulations.
5. Reschedule your flight
If you're delayed, speak with your airline to change your itinerary. Some carriers may waive rebooking fees in such cases, especially with supporting documentation.
6. Inform your travel insurance provider
If you’ve purchased travel insurance, contact your insurer immediately. Share:
The police report
Any receipts or expenses incurred due to the lost passport
This can help in claiming reimbursements for documentation or missed travel connections.