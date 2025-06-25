Lost your Indian passport abroad while travelling? Here’s what to do immediately, step-by-step guide

Losing your passport abroad can turn an exciting trip into a stressful ordeal in minutes. As the single most important document verifying your identity as an Indian citizen, its loss can bring your travel plans to a halt. But staying calm and acting quickly can make all the difference. Here’s what you need to do immediately if you find yourself in this situation overseas.

1. File a police complaint

Your first step should be to report the loss at the nearest police station. File a formal complaint and obtain a copy of the police report. This document is essential for applying for a new passport or emergency travel certificate through the Indian embassy.

2. Contact the nearest Indian Embassy or Consulate

Locate and reach out to the Indian embassy or consulate in the country you are in. Their official website provides a country-wise list of contact details. Embassy officials are equipped to help with lost passport cases and can guide you through the recovery process.

3. Apply for a new passport or Emergency Certificate

Depending on your situation, you can either:

Apply for a new passport (takes at least a week), or

Request an Emergency Certificate (EC), a temporary travel document that allows you to return to India.

Documents required for a new passport:

Proof of current address

Proof of date of birth

Affidavit (Annexure F) explaining how the passport was lost

Original police report

Self-attested copies of the first and last pages of your lost passport (if available)

Seizure Memo or EC, if issued

Even if you don’t have a photocopy of your passport, try to provide key details like the passport number and date of issue.

4. Reapply for your visa

A lost passport often means your visa is lost too. Visit the embassy of the country that issued your visa, with:

A copy of your old visa

The police report

Your new passport or Emergency Certificate

The reissuance process may vary depending on the country's regulations.

5. Reschedule your flight

If you're delayed, speak with your airline to change your itinerary. Some carriers may waive rebooking fees in such cases, especially with supporting documentation.

6. Inform your travel insurance provider

If you’ve purchased travel insurance, contact your insurer immediately. Share:

The police report

Any receipts or expenses incurred due to the lost passport

This can help in claiming reimbursements for documentation or missed travel connections.