Starting in 2027, international tourists visiting New Zealand will be required to pay between NZ$20 and NZ$40 to access some of the country’s most iconic natural attractions, including Milford Track and Aoraki Mount Cook. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the move on Saturday, positioning it as a fair way to boost conservation funding and support economic growth.

“These places are truly special to New Zealanders,” Luxon said. “I have heard many times from friends visiting from overseas their shock that they can visit some of the most beautiful places in the world for free. It’s only fair that at these special locations, foreign visitors make an additional contribution of between NZ$20 and NZ$40 per person.”

Initial sites under consideration include Cathedral Cove, Tongariro Crossing, Milford Sound, and Mount Cook, where international tourists account for up to 80% of foot traffic. The government estimates the new fee could generate NZ$62 million annually, which would be reinvested in maintaining high-traffic natural destinations.

“There will be no charge for New Zealanders to access the conservation estate,” Luxon added. “It’s our collective inheritance and Kiwis shouldn’t have to pay to see it.”

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka told The Guardian that the revenue would ensure sustained investment in New Zealand’s tourism infrastructure: “Those fees could generate NZ$62m a year so we can keep investing in the sites that underpin so much of our tourism sector.”

The fee is part of a broader shift in conservation and land-use policy under Luxon's government. Alongside the entry charges, new laws have been passed to fast-track approvals for mining and infrastructure projects, and the government is also easing restrictions on commercial activity in conservation areas.

“In the spirit of saying yes to more jobs, more growth and higher wages,” Luxon said, “we will unleash a fresh wave of concessions” across sectors like tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure.

These policy changes have prompted a strong backlash from environmental groups and opposition parties.

“That tells us everything we need to know about who he thinks he works for,” said Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick, criticizing the government's priorities. “It’s not regular people, future generations or a healthy environment.”

Nicola Toki, Chief Executive of Forest & Bird, called the reforms “the most significant weakening of conservation law in a generation.” She warned that the shift “moves the focus from protection to exploitation, dismantling the very purpose of our national parks and conservation lands.”