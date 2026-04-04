₹96 lakh package, ₹3.2 lakh monthly costs: Amazon engineer reveals what life in Dublin really costs

The idea of landing a high-paying job abroad often carries an image of instant financial success. But once rent, groceries, transport and taxes enter the equation, the reality can look very different. An Indian software engineer working at Amazon’s Dublin office has now offered a transparent glimpse into that reality, revealing his salary, monthly spending and savings in one of Europe’s major tech hubs.

Advertisement

The details emerged in a video shared on Instagram by content creator Umang Chaudhary, where the engineer spoke candidly about his professional life in Ireland.

Introducing himself, the engineer explained that he works as a Software Development Engineer at Amazon in Dublin. For many aspiring tech professionals, this role is considered one of the most sought-after positions in the global technology industry.

The conversation quickly turned to compensation — often the first question people ask about working abroad. According to the engineer, his annual salary ranges between €70,000 and €90,000, which roughly translates to ₹75 lakh to ₹96 lakh per year.

At first glance, the figure appears impressive. However, life in a major European capital comes with significant expenses.

Advertisement

Breaking down his monthly budget, the engineer said he spends around €3,000 per month (about ₹3.2 lakh) on everyday living. This includes housing, groceries, utilities, transport and other routine expenses. Dublin is widely regarded as one of the more expensive cities in Europe, particularly when it comes to rent.

Despite the high cost of living, he said careful financial planning still allows him to build savings.

“In good months, I save about 30 to 40 percent,” he explained, suggesting that disciplined spending can still leave room for financial growth even in costly global cities.

The conversation also touched on quality of life — a factor that often shapes expatriates’ decisions as much as salary.

Comparing Dublin with Seattle, another major tech hub and home to Amazon’s headquarters, the engineer said the Irish capital offers a calmer lifestyle.

Advertisement

“Dublin is a really nice city. It's much more peaceful than Seattle. Seattle is great in its own way but Dublin is much more peaceful and the people there are great,” he said.

For many viewers, the discussion highlights a broader reality about working overseas: a big salary does not automatically translate into massive savings. Instead, factors like housing costs, lifestyle choices and financial discipline play a major role in determining how much money actually stays in the bank.