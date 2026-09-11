Wizz Financial brings UPI to international visitors through new cross-border wallet

International visitors get access to UPI payments

A key component of the offering is its integration with the UPI One World framework. Eligible international visitors can use the Wizz Financial App to make digital payments across India without relying on conventional cash-based transactions, subject to regulatory requirements and prescribed limits.

The development could make UPI more accessible to overseas visitors as India's real-time payments network continues to expand its international reach. For Wizz Financial, the integration also forms part of a broader strategy to connect its cross-border financial services with India's domestic payments infrastructure.

The app will also enable eligible customers of Wizz Financial's US and UAE propositions to make real-time transfers into Indian UPI accounts.

MUST READ: BRICS Leaders' Summit 2026: UPI for cross-border payments, trade likely to top agenda

Advertisement

SWITCH connects US, UAE and India

At the centre of the platform is SWITCH, Wizz Financial's proprietary interoperability infrastructure. The company said SWITCH is designed to connect its applications across the US, UAE and India, along with participating third-party wallets and financial platforms.

The infrastructure allows customers to move money across the Wizz Financial ecosystem, while its proprietary payout network supports cross-border payouts to more than 80 countries.

The company is positioning the network as a way to bring different financial services and payment ecosystems together rather than requiring customers to use separate platforms for remittances, payments and foreign exchange.

One platform for cross-border financial services

Beyond UPI, the Wizz Financial App offers inward and outward remittances, foreign exchange and multi-currency prepaid cards. Customers can also access lending products, bill payments, mobile recharges and travel and visa-related services.

Advertisement

Wizz Financial currently serves more than 5 million customers in India through over 360 branches across 22 states. The company said the new digital platform builds on this physical network while extending its services to cross-border customers.

ALSO READ: UPI effect: ATM cash withdrawals fall even as cash in circulation rises

The launch is part of Wizz Financial's broader strategy to build a financial platform across key economic corridors connecting India, the Gulf region, Southeast Asia and the US.

With UPI increasingly being used as a component of international payment arrangements, Wizz Financial's launch highlights the growing push among cross-border fintech companies to connect overseas customers with India's domestic digital payments rails.

The company said the app will operate within applicable regulatory frameworks, with eligibility, transaction limits and other requirements determining access to UPI services for international users.

DO READ: PayU enables Indian merchants to sell through ChatGPT, Claude, WhatsApp with new AI agent platform