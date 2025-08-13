Australia adds four new English tests for visa applicants to boost flexibility and choice

Australia has expanded the list of English language tests accepted for visa applications, giving candidates more flexibility and ensuring consistent scoring across providers. The update, effective August 7, 2025, now recognises nine tests instead of five. Results from older tests remain valid for a limited period, depending on visa eligibility rules.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) said the changes aim to make it easier for applicants to choose a test while maintaining scoring consistency. The update applies to most visa categories requiring proof of English proficiency, though the Skills in Demand Visa (Subclass 482) will follow the new rules from September 13, 2025.

Newly accepted tests for exams taken on or after August 7, 2025, include:

Cambridge C1 Advanced (C1 Advanced)

Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program General (CELPIP General)

IELTS Academic (including One Skill Retake)

IELTS General Training (including One Skill Retake)

LanguageCert Academic Test

Michigan English Test (MET, including Single Section Retake)

Occupational English Test (OET)

Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic)

TOEFL iBT

Tests taken on or before August 6, 2025, under the previous list—including Cambridge C1 Advanced, IELTS, PTE Academic, OET, and TOEFL iBT—remain valid for certain visa subclasses, with results usable until August 6, 2028 for some visas.

English proficiency requirements vary by visa type, ranging from Functional to Superior English. Applicants must ensure they meet the score requirements for their visa subclass and take tests at secure centres. The DHA does not accept remote or at-home versions of these tests, including CELPIP Online, IELTS Online, LanguageCert Academic Online, MET Digital (at home), OET@Home, and TOEFL iBT Home Edition.

According to the department, the expanded list “will help manage immigration risk while ensuring new migrants have the English skills needed to participate fully in Australian life.” By covering multiple formats and regions, the changes also offer candidates worldwide more options for meeting language requirements.