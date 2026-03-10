BT Study Abroad | Why Indians are choosing Malta: A perfect blend of affordability, world-class education

Malta is fast becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian students seeking higher education abroad. With its rich cultural history, strong educational infrastructure, and affordable cost of living, Malta presents a compelling option for those seeking quality education in a vibrant European environment.

Malta’s unique blend of history and modern education is a key factor behind its growing popularity.

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“The country offers study opportunities at well-respected universities such as the University of Malta and is renowned for its diverse range of courses,” said Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO of University Living, adding that Malta's appeal is further boosted by its status as an English-speaking nation with strengths in IT and health sciences.

Malta: A rising star for Indian students

According to University Living’s European Student Landscape report, Malta had 5,678 international students in 2025, of whom 1,226 were from India, accounting for 6.15% of the total student population. This marks Malta’s increasing appeal to Indian students, who are attracted by the island’s affordable education and welcoming atmosphere.

The country’s student-friendly environment, combined with its vibrant cultural scene and Mediterranean location, further enhances its appeal. As Maheshwari highlights, “Malta’s low cost of living offers a great choice for anyone who wants superior education without breaking the bank.”

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The top educational institutions in Malta

Malta boasts several prestigious educational institutions, including the University of Malta, ranked between 741-750 in the 2026 QS World University Rankings. The University offers a broad spectrum of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees across various fields.

Other notable institutions include the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), ranked #=165 in the 2026 QS Europe University Rankings for Southern Europe. MCAST is renowned for its vocational courses and specialised institutes. Additionally, the American University of Malta (AUM), established in 2016, offers a liberal arts education with an American-style curriculum.

Other private institutions, such as GBSB Global Business School and St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education (SMI), further contribute to Malta’s educational offerings, providing a range of programs for international students.

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Affordable living and flexible accommodation

One of Malta's key draws for Indian students is its affordable cost of living. In major cities like Valletta and Sliema, students can expect to pay around €1,460-€1,570 per month (Rs 156,410 - Rs 168,269), with accommodation expenses typically taking up 51-54% of the total living cost. However, students can benefit from lower living expenses in other cities, where the average cost is around €1,080 per month (Rs 115,654).

Malta offers a range of student housing options. On-campus accommodation is typically the most affordable and conveniently located near academic institutions, though it can be competitive to secure a spot. Prices for on-campus rooms range from €250 to €700 per month (Rs 26,770 - Rs 74,956). For greater independence, off-campus housing options like shared rooms and private apartments range from €300 to €1,300 per month (Rs 32,124 - Rs 139,194). For students seeking a more structured experience, Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) offers modern amenities and security, though it’s generally the priciest option at €600 to €1,200 per month (Rs 64,248 - Rs 128,496).

Scholarships and work opportunities

Students can also take advantage of merit-based and need-based scholarships available for international students, including those from India. Scholarships such as the Erasmus+ Scholarship, Malta Government Scholarships, and MCAST International Scholarship provide financial support to those seeking to study in Malta.

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Additionally, students enrolled in courses that last more than 90 days (MQF Level 5+) can work up to 20 hours a week, offering opportunities to gain valuable work experience while studying. Graduates may also extend their stay for up to six months to search for a job.

A great location with access to Europe

Malta’s strategic location in the Mediterranean allows students easy access to several European countries, making it an ideal base for exploring the continent. The island nation offers a unique blend of rich cultural history, academic excellence, and vibrant student life, making it an attractive destination for Indian students seeking a quality education in Europe.