BT Study Abroad | UK-style degrees, half price: Portugal emerges as Europe’s smart bet for Indians

Portugal is steadily moving into the spotlight as a cost-effective European study hub, drawing rising international interest while maintaining competitive global rankings.

According to Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO, University Living, “Portugal's rich cultural heritage, low cost of living, and superior education system are finding the country increasingly in vogue among international students.” He notes that Portuguese universities such as the University of Lisbon and the University of Porto offer a wide range of English-taught programmes, particularly in business, technology and the arts.

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Enrolment trends show rising international pull

University Living’s European Student Landscape: Beyond Beds and Benches report shows that Portugal recorded a total of 424,185 students in the 2023–2024 academic year. Of these, 366,776 (86.5%) were domestic students, while 57,409 (13.5%) were international.

While local enrolment still dominates, the 13.5% foreign student share signals a steady shift toward internationalisation.

QS 2026: Eight Portuguese universities ranked

Portugal’s academic credibility is reinforced by its presence in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

University of Lisbon (ULisboa) : Ranked =230, recognised for strong international research networks and sustainability scores.

University of Porto (U.Porto) : Ranked =237, noted for academic reputation and research citations.

Universidade Nova de Lisboa (NOVA) : Ranked 327, known for high international student ratios. Advertisement

University of Coimbra (UC) : Ranked =347, among Europe’s oldest institutions with strong international faculty presence.

University of Aveiro (UA) : Ranked 419, strong in citations per faculty.

University of Minho (UMinho) : Ranked =566.

ISCTE – Instituto Universitário de Lisboa : Ranked 711–720.

Universidade Católica Portuguesa (UCP): Ranked 781–790, a leading private university.

The rankings strengthen Portugal’s positioning as both affordable and academically competitive.

Visa structure and part-time work flexibility

Portugal’s student visa framework is designed to balance accessibility with regulation.

Non-EU/EEA students must apply for a Type D student visa before arrival. Required documentation includes proof of enrolment, health coverage, accommodation and financial resources — at least €600 (Rs 64,362) per month. The visa is generally valid for the duration of the academic programme and is renewable annually.

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Students must obtain a residence permit from the Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras (SEF) within 90 days of arrival. Processing typically takes one to three months.

Importantly, students are permitted to work up to 20 hours per week during term time, helping offset living expenses while gaining work experience.

Cost of living: Lisbon vs Porto vs smaller cities

Affordability remains Portugal’s strongest selling point.

In Lisbon, average monthly living costs are approximately €1,075 (Rs 115,315.25). Accommodation averages €475 (Rs 50,953.25), utilities €465 (Rs 49,880.55), transport €60 (Rs 6,436.20) and miscellaneous expenses €75 (Rs 8,045.25). The total monthly range typically falls between €770–€1,380 (Rs 82,597.90 – Rs 148,032.60).

Porto offers a more economical option, with average monthly expenses of €870 (Rs 93,324.90). Accommodation averages €400 (Rs 42,908), utilities €365 (Rs 39,153.55), transport €45 (Rs 4,827.15) and other costs €60 (Rs 6,436.20), resulting in a range between €630–€1,110 (Rs 67,580.10 – Rs 119,069.70).

Smaller cities are significantly cheaper, with average monthly expenses of €675 (Rs 72,407.25). Accommodation typically costs €290 (Rs 31,108.30), utilities €305 (Rs 32,717.35), and both transport and miscellaneous expenses €40 (Rs 4,290.80) each, bringing the total range between €450–€900 (Rs 48,271.50 – Rs 96,543).

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Accommodation: the emerging pressure point

Housing remains one of the key challenges as demand rises.

Portugal offers multiple accommodation options:

On-campus housing : €150–€800 (Rs 16,090.50 – Rs 85,816) per month, affordable but limited in availability.

Off-campus rentals : €250–€1,000 (Rs 26,817.50 – Rs 107,270) per month, offering greater flexibility but higher prices in Lisbon and Porto.

Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) : €350–€1,200 (Rs 37,544.50 – Rs 128,724) per month, modern and secure but typically the most expensive option.

Homestays: €300–€1,575 (Rs 32,181 – Rs 168,950.25) per month, offering cultural immersion but less independence.

With PBSA capacity constrained and private rents rising, housing availability is emerging as a structural concern for international students.

Portugal combines English-taught programmes, scholarships, part-time work flexibility and relatively low living costs with access to the broader European region. Its visa and residency framework is structured yet student-friendly.