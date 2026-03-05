Canada launches $100 mn scholarship programme for Indian students amid changing visa polices

In a move to boost the number of Indians studying in Canada, the nation has announced a $100 million scholarship initiative to expand higher education opportunities. The move is also expected to strengthen academic collaboration between the two countries.

The programme is part of a broader effort to deepen Canada–India academic partnerships, research cooperation and student mobility, offering new funding and study pathways for Indian students interested in pursuing degrees in Canadian institutions.

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Officials said the initiative is designed to attract talented students and build stronger education links between universities in both countries.

Scholarships and funding support

A key component of the programme is up to 200 fully funded scholarships for Indian students. These scholarships will be administered through the University of Toronto and will be available to students admitted to participating Canadian universities.

The scholarship funding will support students across multiple levels of study, including undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and postdoctoral programmes.

In many cases, scholarships may cover tuition fees, living expenses, and research-related costs, helping reduce the financial barriers to studying abroad.

Officials said the initiative aims to support high-achieving students and researchers while encouraging long-term academic cooperation between institutions in Canada and India.

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Hybrid study locations in India

Another important element of the programme is the establishment of three hybrid study centres in India.

These centres will allow students to begin their Canadian degree programmes in India before completing their studies in Canada, making international education more accessible.

The proposed academic hubs will focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, technology and innovation, and will support collaborative research, training programmes and joint academic courses.

One of the centres is expected to be developed by Dalhousie University in partnership with Indian institutions, while the remaining hubs will involve collaborations with other leading Canadian universities.

As part of the wider initiative, 13 new agreements have been signed between universities in Canada and India.

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These partnerships aim to expand cooperation through:

Student exchange programmes

Joint academic degrees

Research collaborations

Short-term courses and training programmes

The collaborations will focus on fields including artificial intelligence, clean energy, agriculture, health sciences and public policy.

Policy shifts affecting student mobility

The announcement comes at a time when global policies around international students are changing.

In 2024, Canada introduced a temporary cap on international student permits, reducing approvals by about 35 percent to roughly 360,000 permits in order to ease pressure on housing, healthcare and other public services.

Because Indian students form the largest group of international students in Canada, the policy has had a noticeable impact on them. Some reports suggest that Indian study permit approvals fell by around 50 percent in 2025.

At the same time, policy changes elsewhere have also influenced student choices. For instance, a sharp increase in H1B visa fees in the United States has created uncertainty for many international students planning careers there.