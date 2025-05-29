'Don’t rely solely on US...': Ex-ambassador urges Indian students to keep a Plan B amid Trump's crackdown

With the US tightening student visa rules and halting new appointments at embassies, former Indian Ambassador to the United States Arun Singh has advised Indian students to prepare a Plan B, whether it’s studying in India or exploring universities in other countries.

In an interview with CNBC, Singh talked about how students who don't want to lose a year or semester should start looking out for alternatives. "It’s advisable to have alternatives, perhaps a course in India or in another country,” he said.

US halts student visa interviews

The Trump administration’s decision to pause new student visa appointments comes amid plans to implement stricter social media screening for international applicants. While those with existing appointments may proceed, Singh expects approvals to be “significantly lower” than last year.

In light of the uncertainty, Singh said the time is ripe for Indian universities to deepen collaboration with American institutions. "Under India’s new education policy, we allow foreign universities to set up campuses or form partnerships with Indian universities. This might be a good time for Indian institutions to explore partnerships with US universities,” he said.

He also pointed to the growing appeal of other destinations like the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Ireland. “India and the UK have already signed a free trade agreement that includes provisions for student mobility,” Singh noted.

Pay attention to your social media

Another growing concern is digital scrutiny. Singh warned that students must pay close attention to their online profiles. “Students must factor in how their digital profile aligns with US norms,” he said, as visa applicants are now required to submit social media handles, and vetting is expected to intensify.

Still, Singh acknowledged the enduring strengths of the US education system, particularly in science and technology, and praised the Indian diaspora for building strong bridges between the two nations. Indian students now account for 30% of all international students in the US.

Given that foreign students contribute over $45 billion annually to the US economy and support more than 300,000 jobs, Singh underscored their value, but urged students to hedge their bets. “Don’t rely solely on the US, have a backup,” he said.