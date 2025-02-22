France launches second edition of ‘Classes Internationales’ to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030

The French Embassy in India and Campus France have launched the second edition of Classes Internationales, an initiative aimed at increasing the number of Indian students in France. French President Emmanuel Macron first announced the programme during his visit to Jaipur in January 2024 as part of his vision to welcome 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030.

What is Classes Internationales?

Classes Internationales serves as a pathway programme for Indian students, offering a foundational year of French language training and academic preparation. Open to both beginners and advanced learners, it allows students to transition into French-taught undergraduate programmes upon completion.

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, emphasized the initiative’s role in strengthening Indo-French educational ties and fostering cultural exchange.

Opportunities for students

Over 30 institutions in France participate in the programme, offering courses in arts, engineering, social sciences, and design.

Graduates gain direct access to 200+ academic courses across various fields.

Some programmes follow an apprenticeship model, where students split their time between studying and working in a company. Many hiring companies cover tuition fees and offer financial support.

Campus France and the French Embassy assist students in securing affordable education at public universities.

Application deadlines

The French Embassy has announced two deadlines for applications:

March 31, 2025 – For students with no prior knowledge of French.

May 15, 2025 – For students with A2-level proficiency or higher.

Students can apply directly through the official website: www.classesinternationales.org. Admissions are based on academic background and motivation, with no entrance exam required.