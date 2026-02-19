France’s low tuition does not reflect 'lower academic standards': Macron clarifies nation's low fee model

French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed back against the idea that lower tuition fees reflect lower academic standards, calling it a “strange argument” and describing France’s education model as a deliberate national choice.

Speaking during his India visit, Macron addressed concerns that affordable public education could signal poorer quality compared to high-fee systems elsewhere.

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“Strange argument, but in France the cost of studies is largely less expensive than in a lot of other countries. It's not a signal. It's bad quality.”

He continued: “I'm serious. I had a lot of things saying, okay, it's almost for zero. It should be a terrible level of quality because everywhere in the rest of the world, you have to pay a lot of money to have one year.”

Public financing model

Macron explained that France’s approach reflects a public financing model rather than a compromise on standards.

“It's our, I would say, collective choice in France. The taxpayer contributes much more than the student. It's more fair.”

While acknowledging that non-French students may be required to pay some fees, he stressed that they remain significantly lower than those in Anglo-Saxon systems.

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“You can have some contributions for non-French students, but it's much more limited than in the equivalent of Anglo-Saxon universities. So we can ask for some fees. It depends. And I think it's good that each university and each high school has its own model and will be free to have its own model. But we are very far from the level of fees in the Anglo-Saxon universities.”

He added: “But just take it as a collective choice, but not the signal that there is a lower quality. It's not what the government is paying for the difference.”

Calling it a clarification shaped by student interactions, Macron made a direct appeal to Indian students.

“This is my clarification after several interactions with students. So I clearly invite much more Indian students to come at master or for a PhD and to share the experience you had because I really believe that we can provide a unique experience and you pitch France much better than I could do.”

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France targets 30,000 Indian students by 2030

Macron’s remarks come alongside a broader push to deepen academic ties between India and France.

Speaking in New Delhi, he announced that France will simplify visa and sourcing procedures and expand English-taught courses as part of a plan to triple Indian student numbers by 2030.

“We want to welcome more Indian students and have more French students coming here. We are currently speaking about 10,000 per year. We have decided with Prime Minister Modi to increase this number to 30,000 per year by 2030. From the French side, we will simplify the sourcing and the visa process,” Macron said.

The announcement coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron elevating bilateral ties to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership.”