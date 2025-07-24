Harvard under trouble again? US opens probe into institute's J-1 visa role amid compliance concerns

The U.S. State Department has launched a formal investigation into Harvard University’s participation in the federal Exchange Visitor Programme, placing one of America’s most elite academic institutions under rare official scrutiny.

The probe will assess whether Harvard remains eligible to sponsor international students and scholars under the J-1 visa system, which facilitates academic and cultural exchange with thousands of participants arriving in the U.S. each year. Officials said the inquiry would focus on Harvard’s compliance with programme regulations and national security protocols.

“All sponsors participating in this programme are required to fully comply with exchange visitor regulations, transparency in reporting, and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding upon which the programme was founded,” the State Department said in a statement.

The department further noted that sponsors must avoid any actions that “undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States.”

While the agency did not specify what triggered the investigation, the announcement comes amid ongoing tension between Harvard and the federal government. In April, the university refused to cooperate with demands from a federal antisemitism task force. It has since filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking over $2.6 billion in federal funds and accusing officials of political retaliation.

“This is another retaliatory step,” said Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton. “Harvard continues to enrol and sponsor international scholars, researchers, and students, and will protect its international community and support them as they apply for U.S. visas and travel to campus this fall.” He added that the university remains committed to full compliance with programme rules.

A former White House official under President Obama criticised the move. “It not only damages Harvard, but American higher education & industry that depend on the best & brightest wanting to come here,” said Brett Bruen, former director of global engagement, in a post on X.

The Exchange Visitor Programme, more commonly known as the J-1 visa scheme, has long been a pillar of U.S. soft power diplomacy, designed to build goodwill through academic and cultural ties. The new probe raises questions over whether political disputes in Washington could now reshape how the programme functions—and who gets to participate.

“The investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests,” the department said, adding that American citizens “have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe conditions for all students.”