Harvard warns foreign students: Prepare for device checks, social media scans at US airports

Amid rising immigration uncertainties in the United States, Harvard University has issued a stark advisory to its international students: be prepared for enhanced scrutiny at US airports, particularly Boston Logan International Airport, and be cautious about social media activity and digital content.

In a Zoom webinar attended by over 500 students, Harvard International Office Director Maureen Martin and staff attorney Jason Corral from the Harvard Representation Initiative detailed a growing list of immigration-related challenges. The session highlighted intensified border checks, delays in visa processing, and an increasingly uncertain legal environment, all of which are heightening anxiety ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Advertisement

According to student notes and a partial transcript, Martin and Corral warned that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials now frequently screen laptops, phones, and even deleted content. Particular attention is being paid to politically sensitive subjects, especially posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict. In one instance shared during the meeting, a Harvard researcher was reportedly denied entry into the US over past social media posts.

Martin advised students to “avoid provocative content or humour online,” particularly posts that “could be interpreted as violent or controversial.” Corral added that it remains unclear whether CBP uses artificial intelligence for such reviews or whether the process is manual, stating that “the scope of such vetting is unknown—even to Harvard’s immigration advisors.”

Advertisement

While Boston Logan was flagged for more reported incidents than other airports like JFK or Chicago O’Hare, Corral later clarified to Bloomberg that there wasn’t “sufficient evidence” to confirm that it is significantly more stringent.

The uncertainty has been compounded by a recent three-week pause in US visa processing. Martin and Corral advised students to book appointments regardless of date and then apply for expedited approval. Some students, they said, are now considering deferring admissions or transferring to other institutions.

The advisory comes amid legal trouble for Harvard itself. On May 22, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) moved to revoke the university’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, essential for enrolling F-1 and J-1 visa holders. Harvard has challenged the move in court and secured temporary relief. However, DHS followed up with a 30-day compliance review, now concluded.

Advertisement

A Harvard spokesperson told Bloomberg that the university is “actively engaging with the administrative process in good faith.” Martin and Corral said that if SEVP certification is revoked, Harvard would fight the decision in court.

The case intersects with a broader federal push: a separate proclamation issued by President Donald Trump in June barred F and J visa holders sponsored by Harvard from entering the US. Though this too was temporarily halted by a court order, the Trump administration has appealed.

“There’s no definitive answer on how long these legal proceedings will last,” Corral reportedly told students. “Whether you're in the U.S. or abroad, your ability to remain enrolled or begin your program at Harvard would be severely affected” if the SEVP certification is lost.