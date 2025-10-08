Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in the United Kingdom has announced the opening of applications for its January 2026 intake of merit-based scholarships aimed at Indian students. These scholarships, designed to recognise academic excellence, offer partial tuition fee waivers of up to 50% for eligible candidates enrolling in postgraduate programmes.

NTU's initiative highlights a growing shift towards student-centric funding, where academic merit is at the core of gaining access to a world-class education. The scholarships are a part of NTU’s ongoing commitment to supporting students from diverse backgrounds, enabling them to gain valuable international experience that combines academic learning with practical exposure in their fields.

Scholarship Details and Eligibility

NTU’s scholarship offerings for Indian students include multiple awards based on the applicant's academic performance and university background. The India Prestigious University Award offers up to 4,000 pounds (Rs 4.76 lakhs) for graduates from top Indian universities like Delhi University, Mumbai University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Madras (Chennai) University, Kolkata (Calcutta) University, and Bangalore University.

Second Class (2:1) results (55% or above, or equivalent CGPA) can receive a 3,000 pounds (Rs 3.57 lakhs) award.

Additionally, NTU offers the NTU International Merit Scholarship (3,000 pounds) and NTU International Scholarship (£2,000), with all scholarships available for students who have already secured admission into the postgraduate programmes for January 2026. The final date to submit scholarship applications is November 12, 2025, at 1600 GMT.

Focus on Employability

NTU's commitment to student employability remains a key feature of the university experience. With its top ranking for employability in the UK for 2025, NTU ensures that its students not only gain academic knowledge but also acquire practical skills through integrated work-like experience and industry placements. Every undergraduate degree at NTU includes at least 240 hours of such experience, ensuring that students are ready for the workforce.

To further support employability, NTU's Employability Promise guarantees paid placements for graduates who are not employed or pursuing further studies within a year of completing their degree. This initiative ensures that NTU students are not only educated but equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in a competitive global job market.

Programmes and Application Support

Indian students looking to join NTU in January 2026 can choose from a wide range of postgraduate programmes across Business, Technology, Art and Design, Architecture, and Social Sciences. These programmes include international collaborations and professional placements, offering students global exposure and development opportunities.

NTU has also authorized education counsellors across India to assist with programme selection and scholarship applications, providing vital support to students navigating the application process.

NTU's latest scholarship announcement further underscores the university's long-standing reputation for blending rigorous academic training with practical work experience, ensuring that its graduates are not just well-educated but highly employable in a global marketplace.