Indian students eye career outcomes: UK universities highlight post-study opportunities

As career prospects and return on investment take centre stage in international education choices, Indian students heading to the UK this September are increasingly focused on employability and post-study outcomes. At a recent pre-departure event in New Delhi, students engaged with university officials and industry professionals on how UK degrees translate into global career opportunities.

The event, attended by representatives from ten UK universities, drew over 140 students preparing to begin their higher education journey. Organised by the British Council and education consultancy OneStep Global, the half-day programme featured panel discussions on career pathways, course selection, and navigating the UK’s graduate job market.

University delegates from institutions including Lancaster University, University of Reading, Nottingham Trent University, and Kingston University met directly with students to address common concerns around work rights, internships, and long-term professional growth. Students also heard from a cross-sector panel that included speakers from the World Bank, Hindustan Unilever Foundation, Pearson, and Standard Chartered Bank.

“There is a clear shift in how students are evaluating their study abroad options—academic reputation matters, but career relevance matters more,” said Aritra Ghosal, Founder and Director of OneStep Global. “Today’s student wants to know where the degree leads after graduation.”

Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director at British Council India, added that the UK is increasingly positioning itself as a launchpad for Indian talent. “It’s not just about education—it’s about joining a global community. Students become part of a vibrant academic and alumni network that opens up opportunities long after the degree ends.”

With competition for international talent heating up, universities used the event to highlight employability support services, access to industry networks, and the UK’s Graduate Route visa, which offers up to two years of post-study work rights.

For many students, the message was clear: university is no longer just a classroom, it’s the starting point of a career abroad.