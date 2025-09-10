Indian students get chance to win Rs 10 lakh in TOEFL-linked SUPER 50 initiative

A new contest is set to reward Indian students preparing to study abroad with a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh. Called the TOEFL SUPER 50, the initiative is linked to ETS India’s Global Scholar Challenge and is designed to combine test preparation with financial literacy for aspiring international students.

The programme offers free access to full-length TOEFL-scored practice tests, the TOEFL Official Test Prep eBook, and an online masterclass on financial planning. Contest participants will also be eligible for discounts on loan processing fees if they choose to take an education loan from Credila.

Indian students are among the largest groups applying to universities worldwide, and rising competition means that strong English proficiency and financial readiness are increasingly critical. According to ETS, 85% of TOEFL test takers have successfully secured visas, highlighting the test’s role in admissions. Students who register for the TOEFL iBT® test by 15 December 2025 will gain immediate access to preparation resources, including 12 scored mock tests, with the test itself to be taken by 31 December 2025.

Commenting on the launch, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia, said: “Indian students are shaping classrooms across the world and today represent one of the largest groups of international students. Their aspirations continue to grow, and universities everywhere expect them to demonstrate strong language skills to be program and career-ready. At ETS, we see our role as helping students put their best foot forward, not just through globally accepted assessments like the TOEFL test, but also through initiatives like financial literacy that build confidence and readiness.”

About TOEFL

The TOEFL SUPER 50 reflects the combined effort of ETS, the organisation behind the TOEFL test, and Credila, India’s largest education-focused NBFC, to support Indian students at every stage of their overseas education journey. TOEFL scores are accepted by universities across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany and other countries, and the test can be taken at centres or at home.