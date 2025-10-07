India's student enrolments in France jump 17%, moving closer to 30,000 goal by 2030

France is making significant strides toward its ambitious goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students by 2030, with a notable 17% increase in enrolments for the 2024–2025 academic year. According to the Embassy of France, the surge in Indian student interest reflects the growing appeal of France’s world-class education system and commitment to fostering international talent.

On Tuesday, the Embassy hosted the Delhi leg of its flagship educational initiative, Choose France Tour 2025, following its launch in Chennai on October 5. The tour will visit Kolkata and Mumbai on October 9 and 11, respectively. Designed to provide prospective students, their families, and educators a closer look at France’s higher education landscape, the tour aims to offer guidance on academic programs, scholarships, visa processes, and student life in France.

This year’s edition comes at a critical moment for France, with enrolments from India growing substantially. "This momentum marks a crucial step toward the ambitious goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030, a target set at the highest level of government," the Embassy stated.

Over 50 French institutions, including top public universities, engineering schools, business schools, and art institutions, are part of this year’s Choose France Tour. France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative, saying, “France’s commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by our ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030 — a goal we will achieve together, driven by our faith in your exceptional talent.”

He further elaborated on the long-term vision, stating, "We see each student as a future partner in our bilateral relationship; their success in France will not only shape their careers but also strengthen the ties with over 1,000 French employers operating in India."

The tour also highlights France’s flagship programs, such as Classes Internationales and streamlined visa processes, which have been designed to ease the transition for international students and enhance their academic and professional opportunities. As the French government invests in these initiatives, the goal is to make the experience smoother and more accessible for students seeking to build a career in France or globally.

For many Indian students, France is not just a place to study but a launchpad for global opportunities. As more students take advantage of these offerings, the bilateral relationship between India and France continues to grow, enriching both countries in the process.

(With PTI inputs)