Ireland draws more Indian students with affordable degrees, strong job options; Details here

Ireland is quickly becoming a preferred global study destination, especially for Indian students drawn by its strong academic credentials, favourable visa policies, and expanding career opportunities. The country recently crossed a key milestone, welcoming 40,400 foreign students, a 15% increase from the previous year and its highest-ever recorded total.

According to IDP Education, female enrolments from India rose by over 60% in 2024, underscoring Ireland’s growing appeal as a student-friendly, inclusive environment. The upward trend reflects not just the quality of Irish education, but also the country’s student-centric policies and strengthening ties with India.

Why Ireland is gaining momentum

At the heart of Ireland’s popularity is its emergence as a hub for high-growth sectors such as IT, Pharmaceuticals, Gaming, and MedTech. Home to European headquarters of giants like Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Stripe, the country offers a clear post-study career pathway in globally competitive industries.

Global rankings reinforce academic credibility

Six Irish universities have secured spots in the QS World University Rankings 2026:

Trinity College Dublin: #75

University College Dublin: #118

University of Galway: #289

University College Cork: #292

Dublin City University and University of Limerick: tied at #436

Trinity’s membership in the League of European Research Universities (LERU) further affirms its research depth and global standing.

Ireland’s top institutions are recognised for strong programmes in Data Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Business Analytics, Investment Banking, and Finance, aligning academic training with real-world industry needs.

Work opportunities and affordability boost appeal

In 2023, over 7,000 international students in Ireland received post-study work visas, with Indian graduates among the top beneficiaries. Through Ireland’s Third Level Graduate Scheme, students can stay and work for up to two years after graduation, an attractive advantage in global education markets.

Ireland also stands out for its cost-effectiveness. Tuition fees, particularly for undergraduate and PhD programmes, are often lower than in the UK or Australia, while living costs are more affordable outside Dublin. Students can also work 20 hours per week during term and 40 hours during holidays, easing financial pressures.

Strong India-Ireland academic links

The countries currently share over 30 institutional collaborations, including full MOUs and research partnerships. The Ireland-India Affinity Diaspora Network further supports educational and professional connections between both nations.

A welcoming, policy-backed environment

Ireland’s inclusive and safe environment continues to resonate with international students. The recently launched Global Citizens 2030 International Talent and Innovation Strategy reinforces Ireland’s aim to become a first-choice destination for international students and researchers.