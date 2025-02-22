NASA internship 2025: Applications open for 2025 STEM and non-STEM programs. Deadlines, eligibility, and how to apply

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is now accepting applications for its 2025 paid internship programs. These internships not only offer hands-on experience in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) but can also serve as a direct pathway to full-time employment after graduation.
What is NASA’s 2025 internship program?
NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM) provides paid internships for high school students and undergraduates, allowing them to work alongside NASA scientists and engineers. The program extends beyond STEM fields, offering opportunities in various disciplines.
Key deadlines for NASA’s 2025 internships
Students can apply for two internship sessions in 2025:
Eligibility for NASA’s internship programs
Eligibility requirements vary depending on the program:
Can non-US citizens apply for NASA internships?
Yes, NASA offers internship opportunities for international students. To be eligible, applicants must be citizens of a country that has an agreement with NASA and must be pursuing an undergraduate degree in a STEM-related field.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today