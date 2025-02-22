'Very little utility...': Elon Musk demands ISS retirement by 2026, NASA insists space station still serves purpose

Elon Musk wants the International Space Station (ISS) retired sooner than planned. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the SpaceX CEO stated that the ISS has served its purpose and now has “very little incremental utility.” He suggested that deorbit preparations begin immediately, proposing a two-year timeline — far earlier than NASA’s current 2030 retirement plan.

Musk’s call for an accelerated timeline has ignited debate, given his influence in spaceflight. While NASA and its international partners continue to use the ISS for research and astronaut training, Musk argues that resources should be redirected toward Mars colonization.

NASA, alongside agencies from Canada, Europe, Japan, and Russia, has long planned to retire the ISS at the end of the decade. A deorbit vehicle, expected to be developed by SpaceX, will guide the station to a controlled descent, ensuring it burns up over the Pacific Ocean without endangering populated areas.

However, Musk believes waiting until 2030 is unnecessary. “The decision is up to the President, but my recommendation is as soon as possible. I recommend two years from now,” he wrote on X.

His stance aligns with Russia’s, as Roscosmos has signaled plans to exit the ISS program by 2028. But NASA remains firm, stressing the station’s role in scientific research, technology development and astronaut training.

Musk’s push to deorbit the ISS fits into his broader vision for human space exploration. He has long advocated for Mars colonization, often dismissing the Moon as a distraction. In December, he criticized NASA’s Artemis program, stating, “we’re going straight to Mars.”

NASA, however, maintains that the ISS and lunar exploration are critical steps toward reaching Mars. The agency reaffirmed its commitment in a statement, “NASA’s current mission plans call for using the International Space Station, and future commercial space stations, in low Earth orbit to conduct groundbreaking science, as well as a training ground for crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.”

Despite Musk’s push for an earlier phase-out, NASA and its international partners remain committed to keeping the ISS operational through 2030. In the meantime, companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Axiom Space are working on commercial space stations that could eventually replace the ISS as the primary orbital research hub.

The coming years will shape the future of human spaceflight. Whether NASA sticks to its original timeline or Musk’s vision gains traction, space exploration is on the brink of a new era — one that could bring humans to Mars sooner than expected.