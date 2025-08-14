Over 4.2 lakh Indian students face uncertainty as US plans fixed-term student visas

The US is set to overhaul student visas, moving from an open-ended “duration of status” system to fixed-term limits. Currently, F-1 and J-1 visa holders can stay for the entirety of their programmes, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) now plans to impose strict time limits. Students may have to renew visas mid-course, introducing uncertainty for those on multi-year degrees or long-term research.

The proposal has cleared White House review and will soon be open for public comment.

Indian students are the largest group in US universities, with over 4.2 lakh enrolled as of 2024. Many are pursuing master’s, PhDs, or long-term research programmes. A fixed-term visa could interrupt studies if a course extends beyond the visa’s limit. “Imagine having to freeze your degree or apply for an extension mid-semester — that’s the kind of uncertainty now on the table,” analysts say.

A cap on stay means more paperwork, added stress, and potential deadlines mid-course. Even minor delays could put students at risk of losing legal status.

DHS submitted the draft rule on June 27. After clearing White House review, it is expected to be published in the Federal Register soon for public comment. The policy mirrors a 2020 Trump-era proposal that limited visas to two or four years based on programme length or nationality. That earlier version was withdrawn by the Biden administration after widespread criticism.

Under the revived proposal, extensions will become necessary even before completing a degree. Exact time limits are not yet known. Once published, universities, consulates, and international student groups will have 30–60 days to submit feedback. DHS may then revise the draft before releasing a final rule.

Indian students should monitor official US consulate and university communications closely. Planning ahead may include:

Budgeting extra time and fees for mid-programme renewals

Early outreach to academic advisors to adjust timelines or request deferrals

Joining advocacy or student associations to provide input during public comment

The US higher-education sector relies heavily on international students, not only for diversity but also for academic and financial contributions. A shift to fixed-term visas could make the US less attractive, particularly for Indian students considering long courses or research programmes. The change may also accelerate discussions on alternatives such as dual-intent visas or faster green-card pathways.