Planning to study abroad? Here are top courses Indian Students are pursuing worldwide

More and more Indian students are willing and opting to study, driven by a desire for world-class learning and cultural enrichment.

As global connectivity increases, more Indian students are exploring opportunities for graduate studies in foreign universities, with countries such as Germany, France, New Zealand, Netherlands, and others becoming popular destinations.

According to the GRE Snapshot report, Indian students are diversifying their academic pursuits across various fields. The GRE test, accepted worldwide for programs in STEM, business, law, the arts, and management, plays a crucial role in helping students secure placements in international programs.

Here’s a look at some of the most sought-after courses among Indian students planning their study abroad journey, a list carefully curated by Sachin Jain, country manager at ETS India and South Asia:

Master of Science (M.S.) in Computer Science: This program focuses on advanced computing principles, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, providing students with the skills to tackle complex computing challenges.

Master of Science (M.S.) in Electrical Engineering: Emphasising electricity and electronics, this course covers circuit design and telecommunications, preparing students for advanced technological roles.

Master of Science (M.S.) in Mechanical Engineering: Offering expertise in thermodynamics and fluid mechanics, this program equips students to innovate within various engineering sectors.

Master of Science (M.S.) in Physics: Covering topics like quantum mechanics and statistical mechanics, this course develops students' abilities to conduct research and address intricate physical dilemmas.

Master of Science (M.S.) in Environmental Science and Policy: This interdisciplinary program focuses on climate change and sustainability, equipping students with the tools to develop effective environmental policies.

Master of Business Administration (MBA): This prestigious program enhances leadership and business skills, covering finance, marketing, and entrepreneurship, preparing students for corporate success.

Master of Science (M.S.) in Management Information Systems (MIS): Blending business and technology; this program is tailored to solve complex business issues through information systems.

Master of Laws (LL.M.): This postgraduate law degree allows specialization in various areas, including international and human rights law, advancing careers in the legal field.

The GRE, recognised by thousands of universities globally and valid for five years, offers flexibility for students contemplating multiple programs and study destinations.