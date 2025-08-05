SAT season begins: Registrations open for Indian students; Check 2025-26 test dates

As Indian students gear up for the first SAT exam of the academic year on August 23, 2025,the complete SAT test schedule for 2025–26 has been announced, and global registrations have opened. The August test kicks off a high-stakes admission cycle, especially for Class 12 students aiming for early decision or international university deadlines.

According to the College Board, the registration deadline for the August SAT is August 8, 2025. Additional test dates through the academic year include:

September 13, 2025 (Register by August 29)

October 4, 2025 (Register by September 19)

November 8, 2025 (Register by October 24)

December 6, 2025 (Register by November 21)

“With the 2025–26 application cycle now underway, we’re seeing renewed momentum around the SAT among Indian students aiming for both global and Indian universities,” said Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head, South & Central Asia at College Board.

“The digital SAT has made the test more accessible, flexible, and aligned with how students learn and test today. As students gear up for the August exam, we encourage them to start early, use official prep tools, and approach the test with confidence. At College Board, we remain focused on ensuring that every motivated student regardless of background has the opportunity to put their best foot forward.”

Eligible Indian students can also apply to the India Scholars Program, which offers up to 90% off on registration fees for those from low-income backgrounds. The program also connects students to merit-based scholarships at partner Indian universities.