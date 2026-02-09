South Korea eases visa rules for students in 16 technical majors with 35-hour part-time work allowance

South Korea has moved to link education more closely with labour-market needs, easing visa rules for international students enrolled in select technical programmes. The Ministry of Justice has designated 16 majors at vocational universities as workforce-focused technical programmes under a trial scheme aimed at attracting skilled foreign talent, according to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily.

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Under the programme announced on Thursday, international students admitted to the 16 designated courses will receive relaxed D-2 student visa requirements, including lower financial proof thresholds and extended part-time work hours. They will also gain access to a newly created special work visa pathway.

If a student accepted into one of the 16 programmes applies for a D-2 visa with Topik level 3 or above, they will not need to submit proof of bank balance. Currently, D-2 applicants for universities in greater Seoul must show at least 20 million won ($13,600) in their bank accounts, while those studying outside greater Seoul must show at least 16 million won.

Students enrolled in the selected programmes will also be permitted to work up to 35 hours per week during semesters, compared to the existing 30-hour limit.

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Where the programmes are located (list as per Korea JoongAng Daily)

Of the 16 designated programmes, six are based in Gyeonggi province:

Gyeonggi University of Science and Technology – Department of Automotive Engineering

Daelim University – Division of Automotive Engineering

Bucheon University – Department of Textile Business & Fashion Design

Seojeong University – Department of Global Textile and Fashion Business

Osan University – Department of Electrical Engineering

Yong-In Arts & Science University – Department of Automotive & Mechanical Engineering

Three programmes are in Busan:

Kyungnam College of Information & Technology – Department of Mechanical Engineering

Dong-Eui Institute of Technology – Department of Mechanical Engineering

Busan Institute of Science and Technology – School of Automobile Advertisement

Two programmes are in North Jeolla:

Kunjang University College – Department of Smart Agri-food Resources

Vision College of Jeonju – Department of Automobile Engineering

One programme each is located in Daegu, North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang, Ulsan and South Jeolla: