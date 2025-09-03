Study abroad students eye Rs 70k stipends as campus ambassador trend gains traction

When Indian students head abroad, their first concern is usually money. With tuition fees running high and living costs in cities like London, Sydney, or New York stretching budgets thin, many turn to late-night shifts at restaurants, supermarkets, or delivery gigs. The pay helps, but the hours often cut into study time.

A quieter alternative is now gaining ground: campus ambassador programmes. Universities, startups, and education-linked platforms are increasingly tapping students to represent their brands, offering stipends, perks, and flexible schedules in return.

“It’s a role that plays to your strengths rather than draining your energy,” says Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, which actively runs such programmes. “Students participating in our Student Ambassador Program can earn up to INR 60,000 per month based on their activity, performance, and successful referrals.”

Recently, one student earned €500 (about INR 50,000) through referrals, highlighting the earning potential. But Arora insists the programme is not just about money: “You’re also building networks and learning skills that stick with you for life.”

What does a campus ambassador do?

Ambassadors act as bridges between companies and student communities. They promote services, organise events, create social media campaigns, guide peers in finding accommodation, and even coordinate projects. Unlike fixed-shift part-time jobs, the hours are flexible and designed to fit into academic life.

Students can earn anywhere between Rs 23,500 and Rs 70,700 a month, depending on the programme and workload, according to Prospects UK. Perks include free merchandise, event tickets, certificates, and even recommendation letters.

Skills and CV boost

The role also doubles as career preparation. “Ambassadors contribute to creating awareness while developing skills in communication, event coordination, leadership, and customer engagement,” says Arora. High performers may go further, leading teams or projects under mentorship.

For international students, especially Indians, the experience eases cultural transition while strengthening CVs with leadership and marketing credentials valued by global employers. “You learn how to talk to people, how to convince, how to market — all while staying connected to your campus,” Arora adds.

How to apply

Applications are straightforward: students usually sign up via company websites or social media. Selection is based on personality, communication, and enthusiasm rather than prior work experience. University Living, for instance, runs rolling applications with onboarding and training.

Why it matters

With over 13 lakh Indian students studying abroad in 2023, according to MEA data, balancing finances with academics is a pressing concern. Campus ambassador roles provide a middle ground—flexible work that offsets expenses without sacrificing study hours.

More than just income, the programmes are leadership incubators, helping students build networks, adapt to new cultures, and leave with stronger resumes. As word spreads, more Indian students are trading late-night shifts for campus-led opportunities that let them earn, learn, and lead.