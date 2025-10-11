Study in Spain: Top scholarships, English programs and affordable living attract students

Spain has quickly become a leading destination for international students, offering an appealing combination of academic rigor, cultural diversity, and a welcoming environment. The country is known for its diverse landscapes, from vibrant cities like Madrid and Barcelona to peaceful coastal towns, all complemented by a comfortable climate and friendly locals.

Spain is especially attractive to international students due to its growing number of English-taught programs. Fields like business, engineering, architecture, medicine, and social sciences are among the most popular choices. Top universities such as the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and the Complutense University of Madrid continue to draw students globally. Spain is also home to three of Europe's top ten business schools: IESE Business School, IE Business School, and Esade Business School, making it particularly appealing for business students.

Rising Popularity Among Indian Students

In the 2023-2024 academic year, 1,087 Indian students were enrolled in Spain, reflecting the country's growing popularity among Indian applicants. With more programs available in English, Spain is becoming increasingly accessible to global students, especially those from India.

Scholarships and Financial Support

Spain provides ample opportunities for financial assistance through scholarships like Erasmus+ and MAEC-AECID, as well as university-specific funding. Students are also allowed to work up to 30 hours per week while studying, providing them with the chance to gain professional experience. Graduates can apply for a 12-month job-seeker visa, which can lead to a full work permit once employment is secured.

Cost of Living and Accommodation

Living costs in Spain vary by city. Madrid costs an average of €1,265 per month, while Barcelona is slightly cheaper at €1,165. Smaller cities may cost as low as €875 per month, according to Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder and COO, University Living. Accommodation is the biggest expense, ranging from €300 to €1,600 depending on location and type. Private rentals and Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) are more expensive but provide flexibility and modern amenities.