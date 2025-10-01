This UK university is offering scholarships up to Rs 3.58 lakhs to Indian students: Details here

The University of Worcester is opening new doors for Indian students with merit-based scholarships of up to £3,000 (Rs 3.58 lakh approx) per year for postgraduate courses starting in January 2026. The move comes amid rising demand from India for UK degrees that combine academic quality with career-focused learning and internationally recognised credentials.

Applications from Indian students for the January intake are increasing, underscoring Worcester’s commitment to making globally relevant education accessible.

According to the Graduate Outcomes Survey 2024, 96% of Worcester graduates are in work or further study within 15 months. The university employs more than 500 students annually and partners with over 1,000 organisations to deliver hands-on experience that strengthens graduates’ career readiness.

Nick Slade, Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor (International & External Affairs), said, “I’m excited by the growing interest from Indian students to study at the University of Worcester. We are 1st in the UK for employment and/or further study 5 years after graduation. Our merit-based scholarships and career-focused degrees are designed to give students the skills, experience, and confidence they need to succeed in both global and Indian job markets.”

Indian students enrolling in January 2026 can choose from a wide portfolio of postgraduate programs, including MBA, MSc Human Resource Management, MSc International Management, MSc Marketing, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and MSc Global Sustainable Management. Students can also pursue 6- or 12-month professional placements with employers, gaining real-world experience and strengthening their CVs for careers in India, the UK, and beyond.

Dr Scott Andrews, Head of Worcester Business School, said: “Worcester really prepares our international students for the real world. The placements and projects with real companies provide practical, hands-on experience that truly benefit our students. Working alongside other students from different countries also opens our students’ eyes to new perspectives.”

He added: “We have undertaken longitudinal research to test the impact of placements and internships on our students here at Worcester Business School. Drawing from six years of data, we discovered that taking a work-based placement significantly improves the performance of our management students, and this was a consistent trend for each year of study.”