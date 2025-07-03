'To get a job in US, you must...': Reddit post questions US job 'doom, gloom'; Sparks split among international grads

A Reddit post questioning the prevailing pessimism around U.S. job prospects for international students has ignited a fierce debate, with users split between data-backed optimism and lived-experience caution.

Titled "ysk: To get a job in the US, you must be above average. Why the doom and gloom?", the original poster (OP) shared their analysis of employment outcomes for Indian students in the U.S., citing data from the Open Doors report and the American Immigration Council.

According to the OP, around 47% of Indian graduates pursue Optional Practical Training (OPT) after completing their degrees, while 51% of master’s graduates from 2012–2020 remained in the U.S. beyond OPT. “Based on what you see in this sub you’d think that only Ivy League graduates end up getting jobs,” the user wrote, adding, “the outlook seems a lot more optimistic.”

But not everyone agreed.

One user responded, “A 53% ‘unemployment’ rate is actually extremely high. It means that 1 out of every 2 international students go unemployed.” They cautioned against relying solely on being “above average,” arguing that the U.S. job market is not a perfect meritocracy and timelines for visa transitions leave little room for error.

Another commenter added, “A job isn’t guaranteed to someone who is a guest to the country. You should be above average,” while others stressed the need to be financially prepared for the possibility of not securing employment post-graduation.

One pointed out, “You not only need to be above average in academics, but also financially comfortable enough such that you are okay not getting a job in the U.S.” They warned against taking massive loans or risking family assets for U.S. education, advising that “the only assured thing is the education—treat the job as a possible bonus.”

The post highlights the growing divide between statistical optimism and on-ground reality, particularly in a tightening job market. For many international students, the US dream and degree remain a worthwhile investment, but with no guarantees attached.